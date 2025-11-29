Rangers vs. Lightning: Postgame Notes

Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers

© Jared Silber

By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

Adam Fox extended his assist streak to six-straight games, tied for the second longest active streak among all NHL skaters. He has recorded 10 assists in his last six games and became the first Rangers defenseman to do so since he last did so in 2021 (Mar. 25-Apr. 3).

J.T. Miller scored his seventh goal of the season and extended his point streak to four-straight games against the Lightning. He has collected five points in his last five games (3G-2A) and is tied for the third most goals (7) on the Rangers.

Mika Zibanejad notched an assist on Miller’s goal for his 19th point of the season and extended his point streak to three-straight games (2G-2A). He has seven points (2G-5A) in his last six games.

WATCH RECAP:

TBL at NYR | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars | Tuesday, December 2 | 7:00 PM ET

News Feed

Rangers vs. Lightning: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Bruins: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

Saluting a Memorable Season and an Unforgettable Shootout Goal

Rangers at Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Blues: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blues: Pregame Notes 

Rangers at Mammoth: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Mammoth: Pregame Notes

The Rangers’ Dozen

Rangers at Avalanche: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Avalanche: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Golden Knights: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Golden Knights: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Red Wings: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Red Wings: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes