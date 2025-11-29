Rangers vs. Lightning: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

Adam Fox extended his assist streak to six-straight games, tied for the second longest active streak among all NHL skaters. He has recorded 10 assists in his last six games and became the first Rangers defenseman to do so since he last did so in 2021 (Mar. 25-Apr. 3).

J.T. Miller scored his seventh goal of the season and extended his point streak to four-straight games against the Lightning. He has collected five points in his last five games (3G-2A) and is tied for the third most goals (7) on the Rangers.

Mika Zibanejad notched an assist on Miller’s goal for his 19th point of the season and extended his point streak to three-straight games (2G-2A). He has seven points (2G-5A) in his last six games.