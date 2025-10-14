Mike Gartner – Scoring Goals at The Garden

Throughout a century of Rangers hockey, several of the top goal scorers in NHL history have worn a Blueshirts uniform. Entering the 2025-26 season, six of the top nine goal scorers in league history played at least some part of their career with the Rangers.
Of that elite goal scoring group, perhaps none demonstrated their special ability to score goals during their time with the Rangers as much as Mike Gartner did during his tenure in New York.
Gartner was acquired by the Rangers in a trade with the Minnesota North Stars on March 6, 1990. He was already in the midst of his 11th consecutive 30-goal season when the Blueshirts acquired him, and he instantly showed how he would add offense to a team that was sitting in first place in the Patrick Division. Gartner scored two goals in his Rangers debut, and starting with his third game as a Ranger, he began a seven-game goal streak that helped the team clinch first place in the division.
The right winger tallied 11 goals and added five assists in 12 regular season games as a Ranger in 1989-90, finishing the campaign with 45 goals and 86 points. He continued his goal-scoring prowess during the playoffs that year, as his hat trick in Game 5 of the Patrick Division Semifinals against the Islanders at MSG led the Rangers to a 6-5 win that ended the series.
Gartner’s three goals in that series-clinching game exemplified the different ways he was able to score goals, and how he adapted his game during his time with the Rangers. On his first goal, he used his speed to get behind the Islanders defensemen before accepting a pass and taking a quick wrist shot to score. On his third goal of the game, he skated into the zone near the boards on the right wing and fired a slap shot from the top of the circle that cleanly beat Islanders goaltender Glenn Healy high to the blocker side. On his second goal, he made his way to the front of the net and deflected a shot at waist-height past Islanders goaltender Mark Fitzpatrick.
The first and third goals that Gartner scored were emblematic of the attributes that made him one of the legendary goal scorers in league history. Over the course of his career, Gartner’s electrifying speed and exceptional shot terrified defenses and goaltenders throughout the NHL. As his career progressed, however, Gartner – who said that he never considered himself a natural goal scorer despite a skill set and statistics that said otherwise – made a conscious decision to develop his play around the front of the net and learn how to score more goals off rebounds and tip-ins.