Rangers at Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved their road record to 10-4-1 this season, leading the league in road wins and tied for the lead in road points (21).

ON THE BOARD FIRST – The Blueshirts improved to 10-2-0 when scoring the first goal in the game, their 10 such wins being tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

HARD HITS – The Blueshirts registered a single-game season high of 36 hits against the Hurricanes.

Vincent Trocheck has scored a goal in back-to-back games and has recorded a point in three-straight games (2G-1A). He has tallied eight points (5G-3A) in his nine games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10.

Igor Shesterkin earned his ninth win of the year and allowed two or fewer goals in a game for the 11th time this season, tied for the second most among NHL goaltenders.

Artemi Panarin scored his seventh goal of the season, tied for the most goals on the Rangers, and recorded his fifth multi-point game. He has collected 15 points (5G-10A) through his last 11 games.

Adam Fox has tallied at least one assist in four-straight games, tied for the fifth-longest active streak among NHL defensemen this season. He has recorded 11 points (11A) through his last nine games and his 22 points this season are tied for second in the league among NHL blueliners.

Will Cuylle scored his seventh goal of the season and has tallied a point in back-to-back games (1G-1A). He has four points (1G-3A) in his last four games.

Mika Zibanejad recorded his ninth assist of the season and has four points (4A) through his last four games.

Matthew Robertson notched his first career NHL assist on Noah Laba’s goal.