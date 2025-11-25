Rangers vs. Blues: Postgame Notes

St. Louis Blues v New York Rangers

© Jared Silber

By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

HITTING THE RIGHT NOTE – The Rangers have won four of their last five home games against the Blues and have earned points in eight of their last 11 games at home against them (7-3-1).

PENALTY KILLERS – The Rangers went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill tonight and held the Blues to only three shots on their four power plays.

Vincent Trocheck opened the scoring for the Rangers with his fourth goal of the season. He has seven points in his last eight games (4G-3A).

Adam Fox recorded his 98th career multi-point game, surpassing Brad Park (97 GP) for the fourth most by a Rangers defenseman, and his eighth of the season. His eight multi-point games this season are tied for the league lead among NHL blueliners. He leads the Blueshirts in assists (18) and points (21), and became the third Rangers defenseman to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Alexis Lafreniere scored his fifth goal of the season. The Rangers’ record every time Lafreniere has scored a goal this season is 5-0-0.

Will Cuylle tallied an assist on Alexis Lafreniere’s goal, his seventh of the season and his 12th point in his last 15 games (5G-7A).

Vladislav Gavrikov recorded his third multi-point game (2A) of the season and his second back-to-back. He has four points (1G-3A) in his last two games.

Adam Edstrom scored his second goal and first game-winning goal of the season. He has two points in his last three games (2G).

Brett Berard made his season debut.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

STL at NYR | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | Saturday, November 29 | 2:00 PM ET

News Feed

Rangers vs. Blues: Pregame Notes 

Rangers at Mammoth: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Mammoth: Pregame Notes

The Rangers’ Dozen

Rangers at Avalanche: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Avalanche: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Golden Knights: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Golden Knights: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Red Wings: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Red Wings: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Steve Vickers – Twice as Nice

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Jaromir Jagr and Brendan Shanahan – The 600-Goal Club

Rangers at Lightning: Postgame Notes

Rangers Agree To Terms With Spencer Martin

Rangers at Lightning: Pregame Notes 

Rangers vs. Predators: Postgame Notes