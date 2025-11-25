Rangers vs. Blues: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

HITTING THE RIGHT NOTE – The Rangers have won four of their last five home games against the Blues and have earned points in eight of their last 11 games at home against them (7-3-1).

PENALTY KILLERS – The Rangers went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill tonight and held the Blues to only three shots on their four power plays.

Vincent Trocheck opened the scoring for the Rangers with his fourth goal of the season. He has seven points in his last eight games (4G-3A).

Adam Fox recorded his 98th career multi-point game, surpassing Brad Park (97 GP) for the fourth most by a Rangers defenseman, and his eighth of the season. His eight multi-point games this season are tied for the league lead among NHL blueliners. He leads the Blueshirts in assists (18) and points (21), and became the third Rangers defenseman to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Alexis Lafreniere scored his fifth goal of the season. The Rangers’ record every time Lafreniere has scored a goal this season is 5-0-0.

Will Cuylle tallied an assist on Alexis Lafreniere’s goal, his seventh of the season and his 12th point in his last 15 games (5G-7A).

Vladislav Gavrikov recorded his third multi-point game (2A) of the season and his second back-to-back. He has four points (1G-3A) in his last two games.

Adam Edstrom scored his second goal and first game-winning goal of the season. He has two points in his last three games (2G).

Brett Berard made his season debut.