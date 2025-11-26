Rangers at Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 9-4-1 with a 44-33 goal differential. The Blueshirts earned 19 points through their first 11 road games this season, the most in franchise history. The last team to record 19 or more points through their first 11 road games were the Los Angeles Kings in 2023-24 (22 PTS).

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road points (225) and are tied for the lead in road wins (103).

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in takeaways (17), assists (18) and points (21), and is tied for first in blocked shots (40). He has recorded four multi-point games and collected 10 points (10A) in his last eight games. He became the third Rangers defenseman to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all NHL blueliners this season, he is tied for second in takeaways, ranks third in assists and is tied for third in points. He is one of two skaters in the NHL with 40+ blocked shots, 15+ takeaways and 10+ hits.

Fox has the second most takeaways (365), fourth most assists (324) and fourth most points (390) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).

He leads the Rangers in multi-point games (8) and is tied for the league lead among NHL blueliners. Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 98 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since 2024-25, he is ranked fourth in multi-point games (25) and tied for fourth in three-point games (5) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $12,483 (3G-18A) to the cause.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin ranks second on the Rangers in points (20) and assists (14), tied for second in goals (6), and has collected 13 points through his last 10 games (3G-10A). He has four multi-point games, two four-point games and one three-point game. His two four-point games are tied for the league lead.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (582) and fifth in points (890).

Panarin’s 229 points (92G-137A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 135 of 186 games, the sixth most in the NHL.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded seven points (4G-3A) and two multi-point games in his last eight contests since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury.

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,006 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (203), tied for second in goals (6), ranks third in hits (54), sixth in points (12) and seventh in assists (6).

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, his 57.7 faceoff percentage ranks fifth in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks sixth in faceoff percentage (58.1).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (86), ranks second in power play goals (3), is tied for second in goals (6), tied for fourth in points (13) and tied for fifth in assists (7). He has 12 points (5G-7A) through his last 15 games. The Rangers’ record every time Cuylle has scored a goal is 5-0-0.

His 86 hits this season rank fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 387 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with 15 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.50 goals against average is the sixth lowest in the league. His 2.37 goals against average on the road is tied for the seventh fewest among goalies with five or more road starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (144), ranks third in shutouts (20), is tied for third in save percentage (.916) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.