Rangers at Senators: Postgame Notes | 12.04.25

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved their road record to 12-4-1. Their 12 wins on the road, 25 road points and nine regulation road wins are all the most in the league this season.

RANGERS WIN – New York have won three-straight games on the road and have won five of their last six contests. They continued their six-game point streak against the Senators (5-0-1) and have points in seven of their last nine games on the road against them (6-2-1).

ON THE BOARD FIRST – New York has 13 wins when scoring the first goal of the game and are tied for the second most wins in the league when scoring first. Their record when doing so is 13-2-0.

BLUELINERS SCORE – Two defensemen (Vladislav Gavrikov and Will Borgen) scored a goal against Ottawa. The Rangers’ 16 goals this season by defensemen are the fifth most in the league.

Artemi Panarin recorded his 900th career point and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 or fewer games. He has registered multi-points in back-to-back games and has 10 points through his last six contests (3G-7A). He improved his point streak to nine-straight games against Ottawa (7G-8A) and has recorded five multi-point games against them in that span.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Blueshirts and notched his 610th point as a Ranger, tying Ron Greschner for the seventh most points in franchise history. He has extended his point streak to five-straight games (3G-3A) and eight-straight games on the road in Ottawa.

J.T. Miller skated in his 400th career game as a Ranger and notched his first three-point game of the season. He has seven points through his last seven games (4G-4A).

Vincent Trocheck notched an assist in back-to-back games and has seven points in his last nine games (3G-5A).

Vladislav Gavrikov has scored a goal in back-to-back games and has tallied three goals in his last four contests. With his goal against Ottawa, he matched his season high of six goals for the third time in his career. In his last seven games, he has recorded seven points (4G-3A).

Igor Shesterkin allowed two or fewer goals in a game for the 14th time this season, the second most among all NHL goaltenders. He has earned five wins in his last six games.

Carson Soucy has registered a point in back-to-back games and has three points (2G-1A) in his last four games.