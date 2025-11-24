Rangers vs. Blues: Pregame Notes 

TEAM NOTES

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin ranks first on the Rangers in points (20), second in assists (14), tied for second in goals (6), and has collected 13 points through his last nine games (3G-10A). He has four multi-point games, two four-point games and one three-point game. His two four-point games are tied for the league lead.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (582) and fifth in points (890).

Panarin’s 229 points (92G-137A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 135 of 185 games, the sixth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in goals (7) and power play goals (4), ranks third on the team in points (15) and is tied for third in assists (8). He has tallied a power play point in three of his last five games and has points in seven of his last nine games (3G-6A).

Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 11 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 26 power play points rank second. His 124 career power play goals are the sixth most power-play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 257 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Nov. 15 at CBJ, he notched his 600th career point as a Ranger, the eighth most in franchise history.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in takeaways (17), assists (16) and blocked shots (38), and ranks second in points (19). He has recorded three multi-point games and collected eight points (8A) in his last seven games.

Among all NHL blueliners this season, he is tied for first in takeaways, tied for fifth in assists and tied for sixth in points. He is one of three skaters in the NHL with 35+ blocked shots, 15+ takeaways and 10+ hits.

Fox has the second most takeaways (365), fourth most assists (322) and fourth most points (388) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).

He leads the Rangers in multi-point games (7) and is tied for second among NHL blueliners. On Nov. 10 vs. NSH, Fox registered his 29th career multi-assist period and passed Brad Park (28) for the third most among Rangers defensemen. Since 2024-25, he is tied for fourth in three-point games (5) and multi-point games (24) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $11,437 (3G-16A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded six points (3G-3A) and two multi-point games in his last seven contests since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury.

Since 2024-25, Trocheck is tied for third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.8) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 996 overall faceoff wins rank seventh in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (203), tied for second in hits (54) and goals (6), tied for fourth in points (12) and tied for fifth in assists (6). He notched his first game-winning shootout goal of the season and sixth game-deciding goal of his career on Nov. 15 at CBJ.

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, his 57.7 faceoff percentage ranks fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller is ranked sixth in faceoff percentage (58.1).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (83), ranks second in power play goals (3), is tied for second in goals (6), tied for fourth in points (12) and tied for fifth in assists (6). He has 11 points (5G-6A) through his last 14 games. The Rangers’ record every time Cuylle has scored a goal is 5-0-0.

His 83 hits this season rank fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 384 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with 15 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.53 goals against average is the sixth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (143), ranks third in shutouts (20), is tied for third in save percentage (.916) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.