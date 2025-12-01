Adam Graves – Heart of a Ranger

In December of 1994, the Rangers – and the entire NHL – were in the middle of a work stoppage, and the 1994-95 season was on hold. During the holiday season in previous years, the Blueshirts had partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps to support their Toys for Tots initiative, and fans donated unwrapped toys in the Madison Square Garden lobby when arriving to games in December.

Without any games on the schedule, there was no immediate plan for how the Rangers would proceed with collecting toys. That is, until Adam Graves – in conjunction with the team’s public relations staff – partnered with the restaurant Cronies on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and for two hours on a December afternoon, the Rangers’ No. 9 sat at the restaurant and signed autographs for fans who brought unwrapped toys to donate.

The Blueshirts Faithful had a chance to meet one of their idols, countless children were able to receive toys during the holiday season, and a new Rangers tradition was born, one that continues three decades later.

And it was all because Adam Graves did the right thing. And since he first joined the Rangers in the fall of 1991, Graves has embodied what it means to do the right thing, both on the ice and off it.

“As much as you give, you get in return,” Graves once said. “How can a kid with a smile on his or her face not rub off on you in a positive way?”

While it has been almost a quarter of a century since Graves last played in a game for the Rangers, his tireless work as a team ambassador has kept him connected to the franchise and the fans. In some ways, the exceptional impact he has made off the ice in New York – which was recognized when he won the King Clancy Award, given annually "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” in 1994 – has overshadowed his noteworthy on-ice achievements.

Graves was not just one of the best people to ever put on a Rangers sweater. He also had one of the best careers of anyone during their time with the Blueshirts.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Graves signed with the Rangers as a restricted free agent on September 3, 1991. He was 23 years old at the time he came to the Blueshirts and had won the Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers during the 1989-90 season.

Graves wore jersey No. 11 during the pre-season and in the Rangers’ first regular season game of the 1991-92 season. When his former teammate with the Oilers, Mark Messier, was acquired by the Rangers on October 4, 1991, Graves relinquished No. 11 and switched to No. 9, which he would wear for the remainder of his 10-year tenure with the Blueshirts.

Shortly after the trade, Graves became the left wing on the Rangers’ top line, playing alongside Messier. That opportunity allowed him to expand his role from what it had been with the Oilers and evolve into one of the top power forwards in the NHL.

“When I got to New York, I was getting lots of chances to score, and I was playing physical,” Graves said. “Playing physical came natural to me. As you move up in levels of hockey, you figure out your way of how you are going to be successful as a player. My strengths were in front of the net and in the corners, and really complementing great players like a Mark Messier or a Brian Leetch.”

While helping the Rangers win the Presidents’ Trophy in 1991-92, Graves recorded 26 goals, 59 points, and 139 penalty minutes. As evidence of how quickly he earned the respect of his teammates and Rangers fans, Graves was chosen as the recipient of the Players’ Player Award (the first of four times he earned the honor in his 10 years with the Rangers) and the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award (which he won a franchise-record five times). The following season, Graves scored 36 goals and tallied 65 points, and he won numerous team awards once again: Most Valuable Player, Players’ Player Award, Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, and Good Guy Award (for cooperation with the media).

Graves’ career-best statistics earned him not only a roster spot with Team Canada for the 1993 IIHF World Championship, but also the team’s captaincy for the tournament. Graves’ head coach with Team Canada was Mike Keenan, who would become his head coach with the Rangers the following year.

The 1993-94 season proved to be special for Graves, both from an individual standpoint and a team standpoint. He scored goals at a torrid pace early in the season – five in the first seven games, 12 in the first 17 games, and 21 in the first 30 games – and put himself on a path to chase down Rangers history.