Rangers at Avalanche: Postgame Notes

New York Rangers v Colorado Avalanche

© Michael Martin

By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

BLOCKED SHOTS – The Rangers registered a season-high 26 blocked shots against the Avalanche, the first time they have recorded 25 or more since since Feb. 22, 2024.

POWER PLAYERS – Three different Rangers tallied two power play points tonight (Adam Fox, J.T. Miller, Mika Zibanejad).

J.T. Miller recorded two power play goals against Colorado. He has scored two or more power play goals in four games throughout his NHL career, and did so for the first time since Nov. 7, 2021.

Mika Zibanejad notched an assist on each of J.T. Miller’s power play goals, giving him four power play points in his last four games. He has earned a point on a game-opening goal for the 111th time as a Ranger, surpassing Chris Kreider (110) for the sixth-most instances in franchise history.

Adam Fox tallied two power play points (2A) and his seventh multi-point game of the season. He has seven points (7A) through his last six games, three of which were multi-point games. His seven multi-point games this season rank first on the Rangers and second in the NHL.

Sam Carrick notched an assist on Adam Edstrom’s first goal of the season and improved his point streak to three games against the Avalanche (2G-2A).

Adam Edstrom scored his first goal of the season.

WATCH RECAP:

NYR at COL | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues | Monday, November 24 | 7:00 PM ET

