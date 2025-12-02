Rangers vs. Stars: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

GDF NIGHT

On Tuesday, December 2, the New York Rangers will host “Garden of Dreams (GDF) Night” at Madison Square Garden as the Blueshirts face the Dallas Stars.

Young people from the Foundation will participate in various pre-game and in-game programming including singing the National Anthem, serving as honorary Blue Crew and PA announcers, being recognized as honorary musicians and more.

In addition, a young person from GDF partner organization Make-A-Wish Metro NY will become an honorary Ranger for the night and join the team on the ice when the starting lineup is announced.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin is tied for the lead on the Rangers in points (26), ranks second in goals (8) and assists (18), and has collected 19 points through his last 13 games (6G-13A). He sits four points away from recording 900 in his career.

This season, he has six multi-point games, tied for the league-leading three four-point games and one three-point game. Since Nov. 7, his 19 points are tied for third in the league and his 13 assists are tied for fourth. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (586) and fifth in points (896).

Panarin’s 235 points (94G-141A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 137 of 189 games, the sixth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in goals (9) and power play goals (6), and ranks third on the team in assists (10) and points (19). He has recorded a point in three-straight games (2G-2A) and has seven points (2G-5A) through his last six games. On Nov. 28 at BOS, he recorded his 37th career game-winning goal, tied for the seventh most in franchise history.

His six power play goals are tied for the eighth most this season among NHL skaters. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 13 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 28 power play points rank second. His 126 career power play goals are tied for the fifth most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits two power play goals away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 259 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Nov. 15 at CBJ, he notched his 600th career point as a Ranger, the eighth most in franchise history.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in four of his last five games (2G-3A), and has collected 10 points (5G-5A) and three multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (11 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.7) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,039 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in faceoff wins (222), ranks third in hits (59), tied for third in goals (7), tied for fifth in points (14) and tied for sixth in assists (7). He has collected five points in his last five games (3G-2A).

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, his 58.6 faceoff percentage ranks fifth in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks sixth in faceoff percentage (58.3).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (92), ranks second on the team in power play goals (3), tied for third on the team in goals (7), ranks fourth in points (14) and tied for fourth in assists (8). He has tallied a point in three of his last four games (1G-2A) and has 14 points (6G-8A) through his last 18 games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 6-0-0.

His 92 hits this season rank sixth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 393 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with 15 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.48 goals against average is the fifth lowest in the league. He has posted wins in seven of his last nine games played and has allowed two or fewer goals in 12 games this season, tied for the second most in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (146), ranks third in shutouts (20) and save percentage (.916), and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.