Rangers at Bruins: Postgame Notes

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved their road record to 11-4-1 and lead the league in road wins and road points (23). Their eight regulation wins on the road are the most among all NHL teams this season.

6+ GOALS – New York has scored 6 or more goals in a game for the fourth time this season, tied for the second most in the NHL.

SINGLE-GAME HIGHS – The Rangers registered a single-game season high of 36 shots on goal and matched their single-game season high of 34 hits for the fifth time this season.

ON THE BOARD FIRST – The Blueshirts’ 11 wins when scoring the first goal of the game are tied for the third most in the league, and the team has an 11-2-0 record when recording the first goal.

Artemi Panarin recorded his third four-point game (1G-3A) of the season, the most among all NHL skaters this season, and his 19th with New York, tied for the second most in franchise history. In his last 12 games, Panarin has 19 points (6G-13A), tied for the most in the NHL since Nov. 7.

Adam Fox recorded his ninth multi-point game of the season and his 30th multi-assist period of his career, matching Ron Greschner for the second most among Rangers defensemen. Among all NHL blueliners, he holds the longest active assist streak of five games.

Vincent Trocheck extended his point streak to four-straight games and has six points (3G-3A) in his last six contests. He has recorded 10 points (5G-5A) since returning to the ice on Nov. 10, tied for third most on the Blueshirts in that time frame.

Mika Zibanejad scored back-to-back power play goals in under one minute (0:45) in the second period, the fastest two power-play goals by a Ranger since Matt Cullen (0:32) on Mar. 17, 2007. He scored two power play goals in a game for the 12th time in his career and for the first time since Dec. 7, 2022 at VGK. His 37 game-winning goals are tied for the seventh most in franchise history and his 114 career power play goals sit two away from tying the franchise record (116).

Igor Shesterkin earned his 10th win of the season, third straight, and sixth in his last eight starts. Shesterkin allowed two or fewer goals in a game for the league-high tying 12th time this season.

Will Cuylle tallied an assist on Artemi Panarin’s goal and extended his point streak to three-straight games (1G-2A).

Alexis Lafreniere scored his sixth goal of the season. The Rangers’ record when Lafreniere scores a goal this season is 6-0-0.

Scott Morrow recorded his first point (A) as a Ranger.