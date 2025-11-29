Rangers vs. Lightning: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in points (26), ranks second in goals (8) and assists (18), and has collected 19 points through his last 12 games (6G-13A). He sits four points away from recording 900 in his career.

This season, he has six multi-point games, a league-leading three four-point games and one three-point game. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (586) and fifth in points (896). Since Nov. 7, his 19 points and his 13 assists are both tied for second.

Panarin’s 235 points (94G-141A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 137 of 188 games, the sixth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in goals (9) and power play goals (6), and ranks third on the team in assists (9) and points (18). He has six points (2G-4A) through his last five games. On Nov. 28 at BOS, he recorded his 37th career game-winning goal, tied for the seventh most in franchise history.

His six power play goals are tied for the seventh most this season among NHL skaters. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 13 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 28 power play points rank second. His 126 career power play goals are tied for the fifth most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits two power play goals away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 259 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Nov. 15 at CBJ, he notched his 600th career point as a Ranger, the eighth most in franchise history.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in takeaways (17) and assists (22), ranks second in points (25) and third in blocked shots (41). He is the third Rangers defenseman to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Fox has tallied at least one assist in five-straight games, tied for the third longest active streak among all NHL skaters this season. He has recorded five multi-point games and collected 14 points (14A) in his last 10 games. Among all NHL blueliners this season, he is tied for first in assists, ranks second in points and sixth in takeaways. He is one of two skaters (Jackson LaCombe) in the NHL with 40+ blocked shots, 15+ takeaways and 10+ hits.

Fox has the second most takeaways (365), fourth most assists (328) and points (394), and fifth most blocked shots (719) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).

He leads the Rangers and all NHL blueliners in multi-point games (9) this season. Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 99 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since 2024-25, he is ranked fourth in multi-point games (26) and tied for fourth in three-point games (6) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $14,575 (3G-22A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in four-straight games (2G-3A). He has recorded 10 points (5G-5A) and three multi-point games in his last 10 contests since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury.

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,027 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in faceoff wins (214), ranks third in hits (57), tied for fourth in goals (6), ranks sixth in points (13) and tied for sixth in assists (7).

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, his 58.0 faceoff percentage ranks fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks sixth in faceoff percentage (58.2).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (92), ranks second on the team in power play goals (3), third on the team in goals (7), fourth in points (14) and tied for fourth in assists (8). He has tallied a point in three-straight games (1G-2A) and has 14 points (6G-8A) through his last 17 games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 6-0-0.

His 92 hits this season are tied for third in the league. Since 2024-25, his 393 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with 15 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.45 goals against average is the fifth lowest in the league. He has posted three-straight wins and has won six of his last eight games played. He has allowed two or fewer goals in 12 games this season, tied for the second most in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (146), ranks third in shutouts (20), is tied for third in save percentage (.916) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.50). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.