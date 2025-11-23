Rangers at Mammoth: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

FACEOFF FRENZY – The Blueshirts won a single-game season high of 40 faceoffs and tallied a 67.8 faceoff win percentage against the Mammoth, the highest faceoff percentage they’ve recorded in a game this season.

Artemi Panarin scored his sixth goal of the season, tied for the second most goals on the Rangers. He has recorded a point in six of his last seven games (3G-7A).

Adam Fox tallied his 170th career road assist, passing Steve Vickers (169) for the ninth most in franchise history. His 16 assists this season are the most on the Rangers and are tied for the fourth most in the league among NHL defensemen.

Mika Zibanejad collected an assist on Vladislav Gavrikov’s goal, his eighth of the season. He has collected a point in six of his last seven games (3G-3A) and ranks third on the Blueshirts in points (15).

Vincent Trocheck recorded an assist on Artemi Panarin’s goal, his seventh point of the season and his sixth since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury.

Vladislav Gavrikov opened the scoring for New York and notched his second multi-point game of the season.