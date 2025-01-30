Young Preds Players Ecstatic to Participate in Fathers Trip for First Time

“Growing up in Montreal going to Canadiens games with him, those were special times and memories I'll remember forever,” Zach said. “He’s just been my number one support with my mom, and just to have him around for any game is pretty special. But I think this trip, coming on the road, and I'm sure he’s going to have a great time with the other dads, and it’s just going to be one of those trips that I think I'm going to remember.

“He's called me pretty much every day, I feel like, for the last week, asking what he needs to bring, what he needs to prepare, just making sure that everything is lined up. I think he's pretty excited.”

That sentiment was shared around the Nashville locker room earlier in the week as the anticipation grew, especially from those, like the L’Heureuxs, who have never had an experience like this before.

Defenseman Adam Wilsby, also a rookie, will have his father, Johan, along for the excursion.

With Johan still based in Sweden, Adam says there aren’t many games he’s able to watch live, but doing so in person is unbeatable. The two have had an experience like this in Milwaukee with the Admirals previously, but doing so at the NHL level makes things that much better.

“All the sacrifices my parents have made, like driving me to practice, paying for everything; I wasn't really aware of how pricey hockey was when I grew up,” Adam said. “So now I’ve realized how much they gave up. I'm just so grateful for that. And so obviously I'm very excited about being able to give back now.”

Adam says his father, who is also a fan of the city of Nashville in general, was “fired up” when the Preds drafted him back in 2020. Johan has seen a few games now at Bridgestone Arena, including Wednesday’s meeting with the Canucks, but heading on the road?

“It’ll just be cool to have him on the flight and just in all the meetings and like pre-game and everything,” Adam said. “Just for him to see what we're talking about, like tactical stuff, so he can learn more, it’s going to be so great.”

Blueliner Nick Blankenburg is no longer a rookie, but although he’s spent parts of three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets previously, the stars never aligned to have an experience like this - until now.

“I'm pumped to have him here,” Nick said of his father, Karl. “My mom's made a mom's trip, and my dad, this is his first, so I know he's really looking forward to it. He’s done so much for me, sacrificing, and just to help me get to this point in support, so I owe a lot to him. I’m so excited for him to be able to come on this trip and experience this for the next couple days.”

Karl, as well as Blankenburg’s brother, Alex, are both goalies. Although Nick did his best impression of a netminder last week in San Jose for a moment, he claims there was never a desire to strap on the larger pads like the rest of the family.

“Size wasn’t the biggest favor in our family,” the 5-foot-9 Nick laughed. “I think I just wanted to score on my brother and my dad, so I think that was the biggest motivator for me.”

That decision is working out well for Nick, who has established himself as a mainstay on the Nashville blueline this season. Nick says he talks to his father regularly, but he’s only ever heard his son describe life in the NHL. Now, he’ll see it for himself.