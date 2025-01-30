Young Preds Players Ecstatic to Participate in Fathers Trip for First Time

L'Heureux, Wilsby, Blankenburg Can't Wait to Show Dads NHL Life

By Brooks Bratten
By Brooks Bratten

Zach L’Heureux’s father, Robert, was a decent hockey player himself when the younger of the two were growing up, enough so that Robert’s friends would tell Zach as much.

But when the now Predators rookie winger reached the age of 16, those same buddies began to realize Robert may have been surpassed.

“I remember growing up…I wanted to be better than him,” Zach said earlier this week with a smile.

There’s no debating who the top player among the L’Heureux family is these days, and Robert has already witnessed his son on a number of occasions in his first NHL season, including in Nashville and back home in Montreal.

But Robert, and so many other proud fathers, have never seen the game quite like what they’re about to experience over the next three days.

As the Preds jetted off to Buffalo to begin a back-to-back set against the Sabres on Friday night and the Penguins on Saturday, just about every player and staff member had their ‘old man’ alongside for Nashville’s Fathers Trip, an almost-annual affair that has become one of the more anticipated events on the NHL calendar.

An idea that was drawn up decades ago in the Predators front office between then coach - and current General Manager - Barry Trotz and former GM David Poile, bringing the dads along the NHL circuit for a few days is now commonplace around the League.

The trips have evolved to include mothers, siblings, mentors and the like across teams as the years have gone by, but the fathers trip is the original, the ultimate bonding weekend between hockey dads and boys turned NHLers living the dream.

For Zach, the chance to now “give back” to his father for all of those early morning practices, long drives and sacrifices made simply so his son could play the game is almost too much to put into words - but the rookie still tried.

“Growing up in Montreal going to Canadiens games with him, those were special times and memories I'll remember forever,” Zach said. “He’s just been my number one support with my mom, and just to have him around for any game is pretty special. But I think this trip, coming on the road, and I'm sure he’s going to have a great time with the other dads, and it’s just going to be one of those trips that I think I'm going to remember.

“He's called me pretty much every day, I feel like, for the last week, asking what he needs to bring, what he needs to prepare, just making sure that everything is lined up. I think he's pretty excited.”

That sentiment was shared around the Nashville locker room earlier in the week as the anticipation grew, especially from those, like the L’Heureuxs, who have never had an experience like this before.

Defenseman Adam Wilsby, also a rookie, will have his father, Johan, along for the excursion.

With Johan still based in Sweden, Adam says there aren’t many games he’s able to watch live, but doing so in person is unbeatable. The two have had an experience like this in Milwaukee with the Admirals previously, but doing so at the NHL level makes things that much better.

“All the sacrifices my parents have made, like driving me to practice, paying for everything; I wasn't really aware of how pricey hockey was when I grew up,” Adam said. “So now I’ve realized how much they gave up. I'm just so grateful for that. And so obviously I'm very excited about being able to give back now.”

Adam says his father, who is also a fan of the city of Nashville in general, was “fired up” when the Preds drafted him back in 2020. Johan has seen a few games now at Bridgestone Arena, including Wednesday’s meeting with the Canucks, but heading on the road?

“It’ll just be cool to have him on the flight and just in all the meetings and like pre-game and everything,” Adam said. “Just for him to see what we're talking about, like tactical stuff, so he can learn more, it’s going to be so great.”

Blueliner Nick Blankenburg is no longer a rookie, but although he’s spent parts of three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets previously, the stars never aligned to have an experience like this - until now.

“I'm pumped to have him here,” Nick said of his father, Karl. “My mom's made a mom's trip, and my dad, this is his first, so I know he's really looking forward to it. He’s done so much for me, sacrificing, and just to help me get to this point in support, so I owe a lot to him. I’m so excited for him to be able to come on this trip and experience this for the next couple days.”

Karl, as well as Blankenburg’s brother, Alex, are both goalies. Although Nick did his best impression of a netminder last week in San Jose for a moment, he claims there was never a desire to strap on the larger pads like the rest of the family.

“Size wasn’t the biggest favor in our family,” the 5-foot-9 Nick laughed. “I think I just wanted to score on my brother and my dad, so I think that was the biggest motivator for me.”

That decision is working out well for Nick, who has established himself as a mainstay on the Nashville blueline this season. Nick says he talks to his father regularly, but he’s only ever heard his son describe life in the NHL. Now, he’ll see it for himself.

“He’s only heard it over phone calls, like, ‘Oh, I just got done with pre-game skate, or pre-game meal, or we're headed to the plane,’ so I think you kind of have has an idea of what it is, but it'll be really cool just for him to experience this dream that I'm able to live,” Nick said. “He’s been a part of helping me get here, so I'm really looking forward to it.”

What else is top of mind for the Preds in Buffalo and Pittsburgh? Collecting points in front of their dads.

“Winning games,” Zach said of what he’s anticipating most. “I mean, that's the number one. And I think enjoying some time with him and getting to see all the other dads and maybe getting some nice dinner, but I think at the end of the day, just winning games, getting on the road; I think it’s a good time of year for everybody. On a trip like this, everybody gets in a good mood, and obviously the travel and all those little things that are going to be extra special to have my dad and all the dads around.”

In some ways, those cold morning rides to the rink in Quebec seem like yesterday. But as the L’Heureuxs and all the other guests stepped onto the chartered jet in Nashville, unlimited snacks at the ready and the anticipation of another NHL game ahead, the old days all of a sudden felt like eons ago.

They’re no longer peewees. Instead, they’re pros, and it doesn’t get any better.

“It’s definitely different [than riding in the car as a kid],” Zach laughed. “I’m bringing dad to a game on a plane this time.”

