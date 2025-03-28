'Music City Hockey in Smashville' Animated Program Set to Present the Preds Like Never Before

You’ve never seen the Predators like this before.
On April 1, when the team faces the Blue Jackets in Columbus, fans back in Nashville will have the opportunity to watch their favorite club in a way that is, quite simply, incredibly cool.
In conjunction with the NHL and NewsChannel 5 (WTVF), the Predators will be part of a unique initiative with a broadcast of the data visualization entitled, “Music City Hockey in Smashville” presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. CT on April 1.
Airing on NewsChannel 5, the CBS affiliate in Nashville, fans will be treated to an animated broadcast of not only the game between the Preds and Blue Jackets, but also an adventure with team mascot GNASH with his Music City friends to watch a Predators hockey game.
Predators broadcasters Max Herz and Chris Mason - who have also been animated - will call the game live as it happens on NewsChannel 5, and the broadcast will then be available on YouTube shortly after the contest.
All in all, this is something not only young Preds fans - but the entire family - won’t want to miss.
“I'm just happy everyone else gets to see it, because I've been describing it to people, and words can't do it justice,” Herz said. “The art, the animation, the renderings of Nashville, the different things they can do with the technology, are unbelievable… They’ve done such a great job making this a totally unique thing. I just want everyone to see it, because once people see it, they're going to get glued to it and want to keep watching.”