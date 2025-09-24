Wood, Martin Impressing Preds Coaches, Teammates During Preseason Opportunities 

Yes, this is only the preseason.

Correct, Opening Night is still two weeks away.

Indeed, there is still plenty of work to do before any final decisions are made with the roster.

But a pair of goals from 18-year-old Brady Martin on Tuesday night - and five points (1g-4a) through two preseason games for 20-year-old Matthew Wood - are stats that are getting tough to ignore.

No one knows exactly how the next two weeks will shake out - and what roles young players like Martin, Wood, Joakim Kemell and others may play - but at the very least, there’s reason for optimism in the future, and the Predators are witnessing that potential play out right in front of their eyes.

“That's what you want - we wanted our young guys to push, and they're all showing well for the most part,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Tuesday’s shootout loss to Tampa Bay. “I thought [Kemell] was really good [Tuesday], too… I thought he played a really good game. And obviously, you know, [defensemen Adam] Wilsby and [Spencer Stastney], I thought they played really well at the back end. Everybody's pushing, and it’ll be a really good, interesting last couple of weeks here.”

Perhaps the most intriguing forward line over the past few days has been the trio of Martin centering Wood and Filip Forsberg. The combination of a pair of rookies with an established veteran has not only found chemistry, but they’re putting the puck in the net.

That was evidenced on Tuesday when Martin took a feed from Wood for his first of the night, and although Martin’s second tally came on the power play just minutes later, it was Wood again who picked up another assist.

“Both those guys have been really good in camp,” Preds forward Michael Bunting, who assisted on Martin’s second goal on Tuesday, said of Martin and Wood. “Obviously, they're pushing for a spot here, and they're playing great. That's really nice for Brady - even though it is preseason, it's pretty cool - to score. I remember when I was young and I got my first preseason goal. I thought it was cool. It was awesome. We're all really happy for him and we thought he played really well. He’s just got to keep building off of that.”

“He looked great,” Forsberg said after playing with Martin on Sunday. “I mean, he's 18 years old. Doesn't look that one bit, I think he plays the game the right way… I thought he looked great.”

For Martin, Nashville’s first pick (fifth overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, the experience of not only playing at Bridgestone Arena, but scoring a couple of goals, proved memorable, even if the preseason doesn’t count for anything official on the stat sheet.

Impressions are what matter at this stage, and Nashville’s highest draft pick in over a decade is making the most of his chances thus far.

“It's the biggest crowd I've ever played in front of, so it's pretty cool to score in front of a crowd like that and to hear them go wild,” Martin said of potting a pair at Bridgestone Arena. “I think we've been a great line together, me, Fil and Woody. Woody has been really good, so I think kudos to them for my goals, and Bunting on the power play there. It’s fun playing with them.”