Women of Smashville: Q&A With Smashville Loyal Member, Hollie Holt

Smashville wouldn’t be what it is without incredible fans like Hollie Holt. A dedicated Nashville Predators fan and Smashville Loyal member, Holt loves coming out to a game all dressed up and cheering on her hometown team.

With March being Women’s History Month - and the Preds set to celebrate Women of Smashville Night - we chatted with Holt to learn about her passion for Preds hockey and what it’s like to be a fan of her favorite team.

What got you into Preds hockey?

Back in 2010 is when I attended my first hockey game. Of course, it was the Predators. I didn’t even live in the area at the time. Once moving to Nashville, we would go to games once in a while and just loved the excitement and the energy that hockey has to offer.

When did you decide to become a season-ticket citizen?

My husband and I are now empty nesters here in Franklin, and we were looking for something to do with our spare time. We went through a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different things, sports related and non-sports related. We landed on hockey because it’s indoors and unlike many other games, it’s nonstop. There’s never a dull moment. We’re still learning the game, but that’s also a fun part for me.

What’s a favorite memory you have going to a game?

One of my favorite memories thus far has been bringing my 83-year-old father to his first game. He was skeptical but he absolutely fell in love with that energy, and he fell in love with the cheering, especially when there was a fight.

What does it mean to you to be not only a fan, but a female fan of the organization?

It’s about having that hometown team that you get to root for. I, of course, love being a woman and getting to dress the part. Getting dressed up in maybe a jacket I love and taking those team colors and being able to display them on our way to the games is great.

Have you made friendships and connections through this mutual love of hockey?

I’ve been able to get to know some of the women in our section, and I think that’s pretty cool. There’s also a father who always brings his daughter and a lady I always talk to about where we buy our Preds gear. We don’t necessarily just want to wear a jersey, we want to dress up as well. Everyone is so welcoming, it just feels like you're part of something so big.

Beyond just going to the game, what would you say is the best part of being a Preds fan?

I love sharing the different things that happen with my friends. It’s also given us something to converse about when we’re with other people or talking about our experiences. For my husband and I, it’s something that we can do together and share those moments but also share them with our buddies. It’s amazing.

Do you have any thoughts on being a female fan of a male sport like NHL hockey?

Well, honestly, I think I just happen to be a woman who enjoys being there. Honestly, I’ve never really thought about it. I love cheering. Cheering for a men’s team is second nature. I was a cheerleader in high school and I just enjoyed it. I have loved learning about this sport and I’m already excited for next season.

Is there anything you want people to know about the Preds and hockey?

I think that a hockey game is something most people can relate to in some form or fashion, especially a Predators game. There’s so much going on in that arena that even if you don’t think you’re a hockey fan or you don’t know what’s going on, it’s still a great place for communities to come together. As a woman in business, I think it would be a great place to bring clients and just have fun. Unfortunately, it’s a sport that’s still under the radar, and I love that it’s becoming more relevant in the south.