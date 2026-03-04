Ford Ice Center Women's League Brings Community, Friendship Through Hockey

From supporting each other on the bleachers to late-night postgame chats in the parking lot and wicked locker room playlists, the ladies of Women’s League have found a community in one another at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

Julie Cummings began playing hockey because she and her husband were looking for a new hobby and a team atmosphere. They soon found their perfect opportunity.

“We were really just looking for an active sport to do as an adult,” Cummings said. “I saw the Women's League pop up and wanted to take a chance and do this thing on my own, and it was the thing that just made me fall in love with hockey and the whole journey.”

Julie has been a part of Ford Ice Center’s programming since July 2024’s Adult Learn to Play session. She then joined the Co-Ed Rookie League and has since played the last few seasons in the Women’s League, winning the championship in the summer of 2025.

The Rookie and Women’s Leagues were created to give players the place to compete, learn and build confidence. It’s typically the next step after Learn to Play, continuing the development of play and real game-time decisions.

“Women’s League is good because it’s mixed level,” Cummings said. “I'm coming out of Learn to Play and I'm playing with people who skated in college. It's not pressure; it's welcoming and we're still competitive, but it's also a good chance to just try things.”

They’re also able to form friendships with their teammates that extend beyond the rink.

Off the ice, the women find themselves staying late after a game and reconvening in Draft Picks. The bond these women have is unique and special with some of the players working at a local coffee shop together during the week or trying for the 2030 Winter Olympic curling team at Tee Line.

“Women's League is so good because there's such camaraderie in friendships,” Cummings said. “It's so hard as an adult to find something that is your own or make friends outside of work. This is one night of the week that is mine.”

Nights turn late quickly at Ford Ice Center. Conversations that begin at Draft Picks often stretch into the wee hours of the morning in the parking lot after an 11:15 p.m. game. It’s a testament to the strong bond between the players, regardless of team.

“It's always [about] checking in with each other,” Cummings said. “It's always a good vibe and it feels good coming back. It’s that one time of the week to get back together.”

Some of the players have collaborated to create @NSHwomenshockey, a set of Instagram and Tik Tok accounts that go behind the scenes with dance breaks in the locker room, and most importantly, supporting their fellow players.

“The community is so welcoming,” Cummings said. “Somebody will go to an open skate or open stick and puck with you and it makes you feel better about playing.”

With the season rounding out now and the championship game taking place, you can expect a full crowd of the Women’s League players in the stands.

Though, in the coming weeks, teams will start to shift.

Women’s League team design isn’t typical of how the Co-Ed Adult League runs. Women sign up as individuals and are placed on teams based on experience. That’s where most of the learning comes from. With the mixed-skill league, players can learn from one another and continue to grow their game beyond the curriculum.

At the start of the new season, which is in a few short weeks, teams shift and some women may be playing with different players. It continues to strengthen the community aspect of this league because players get out of the comforts of previous teammates and meet new people, forming that unique bond all over again.

Being a part of something like this has generated a lot of talk. Whether it’s in the office, out with friends or in that coffee shop, it’s easy to want to share the passion for the sport.

With that energy for the game, new friendships and a sense of community, it’s very easy for Cummings to talk about. Whether it’s asking if someone is looking for a new hobby or is interested in hockey, the love they have for it drives the growth of the game.

“We all love it so much.” Cummings said. “We want to advocate for it.”

The Ford Ice Centers host open hockey, stick time and public skate sessions every day between Antioch and Bellevue. It can be intimidating starting something new and unfamiliar. But sometimes all it takes is getting on the ice.

“Just do it, especially with Learn to Play,” Cummings said. “Do it, even if you have no experience, and take advantage of the public skates to just get on the ice and just try. You might feel a little out of place. Fall, get back up.”

The Ford Ice Centers are proud to create these opportunities to grow the game and are looking forward to the Women’s Learn to Play taking place in Bellevue starting June 4 and Co-ed Learn to Play taking place in Antioch starting July 12. For those looking for more information and to register, click here.