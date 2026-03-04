Predators Sign Viggo Gustafsson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (March 4, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Viggo Gustafsson to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Gustafsson, 19 (9/11/06), has posted seven points (7a) in a career-high 38 games for AIK of the HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 186-pound, left-shot blueliner split time between the Swedish Hockey League, HockeyAllsvenskan and the Swedish junior league, seeing action for four different teams while recording 19 points (3g-16a) across 45 appearances. Gustafsson skated in 22 SHL games with HV71 and Timrå IK, the first professional contests of his career.

Originally selected by Nashville in the third round (77th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Gustafssonwon gold representing Sweden at the 2026 World Junior Championship, the first for Tre Kronor since 2012. Additionally, the Tingsryd, Sweden, native appeared in the 2025 edition of the event and earned bronze at the 2024 U-18 World Championship.

