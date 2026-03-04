Predators Sign Viggo Gustafsson to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Blueliner Won Gold With Sweden at 2026 World Junior Championship

IMG_2950
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 4, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Viggo Gustafsson to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Gustafsson, 19 (9/11/06), has posted seven points (7a) in a career-high 38 games for AIK of the HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 186-pound, left-shot blueliner split time between the Swedish Hockey League, HockeyAllsvenskan and the Swedish junior league, seeing action for four different teams while recording 19 points (3g-16a) across 45 appearances. Gustafsson skated in 22 SHL games with HV71 and Timrå IK, the first professional contests of his career. 

Originally selected by Nashville in the third round (77th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Gustafssonwon gold representing Sweden at the 2026 World Junior Championship, the first for Tre Kronor since 2012. Additionally, the Tingsryd, Sweden, native appeared in the 2025 edition of the event and earned bronze at the 2024 U-18 World Championship. 

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

Preds Conclude Back-to-Back With Loss in Columbus

Predators Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2028 NHL Draft, Christoffer Sedoff From Vegas

Predators Acquire Second-Round Pick in 2028 NHL Draft From Minnesota

GAME DAY: Preds at Blue Jackets, March 3

Preds Start Back-to-Back With Loss to Red Wings

GAME DAY: Red Wings vs. Preds, March 2

Stamkos Scores 30th, Preds Fall to Stars in Overtime

Preds Moms' Trip Brings Full Circle Moment for Jost Family

GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, February 28

Preds Excited, Honored to Host Moms for Trip to Dallas

O'Reilly Recording Points - and Children's Songs - in Nashville

Preds Return From Olympic Break With Comeback Win Over Blackhawks

Haula, Saros Proud to Return to Nashville as Olympic Bronze Medalists

Preds Official Podcast: Pizza Party With Mac N Cheeze feat. Ryan O'Reilly & Kelly James

GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, February 26

Following Week of Practices, Preds Ready to Resume Season, Begin Playoff Push

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Pediatric Cancer Night on Feb. 26

Predators Reassign Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL)