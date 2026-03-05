Predators Recall Schaefer, Svechkov, Ufko From Milwaukee (AHL)

Ufko Ranks Second Among AHL Defensemen in Points This Season With a Career-High 44 (11g-33a) Through 50 Games

GettyImages-2248125820
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 5, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forwards Reid Schaefer and Fedor Svechkov and defenseman Ryan Ufko from Milwaukee (AHL).

Schaefer, 22 (9/21/03), has six points (4g-2a), 13 penalty minutes and 24 shots on goal in the first 27 games of his rookie NHL season after making his League debut on Nov. 28 at Chicago. Schaefer, a 6-foot-5, 226-pound winger, scored his first career NHL goal and notched his first fighting major on Dec. 2 vs. Calgary. He additionally has 28 points (15g-13a) in 31 games for the Admirals in 2025-26; his 15 goals are the second-most on the team.

Svechkov, 22 (4/5/03), has nine points (2g-7a) – including one shorthanded goal – in 49 appearances in his sophomore campaign with the Predators. The 6-foot, 187-pound center owns 26 points (10g-16a) in 101 career games at the NHL level; in 80 career appearances for Milwaukee, he has posted 59 points (26g-33a).

Ufko, 22 (5/7/03), is second among AHL defensemen in points this season with a career-high 44 (11g-33a) through 50 games in 2025-26; his 33 assists are the second-most and his 11 goals are tied for the third-most. Ufko, a right-shot, additionally leads AHL blueliners in power-play goals with six and represented Milwaukee in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. The 6-foot, 174-pound native of Smithtown, N.Y., made his NHL debut with the Predators on April 14, 2025 vs. Utah, logging 15:37 of ice time.

