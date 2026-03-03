Predators Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2028 NHL Draft, Christoffer Sedoff From Vegas

Nashville Now Owns Nine Picks in 2028 NHL Draft

Trade-colesmith_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (March 3, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired Vegas’ third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft and defenseman Christoffer Sedoff from the Golden Knights in exchange for forward Cole Smith.

Nashville now owns nine picks in the 2028 NHL Draft – two in the second and third rounds and one in each of the first, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Sedoff, 24 (2/20/02), has four points (4a) and a +5 rating in 38 games for the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights this season, his third as a pro. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound blueliner has appeared in 145 career AHL games – all with Henderson – since debuting in 2023-24, recording 28 points (4g-24a). Undrafted, the native of Helsinki, Finland, was twice named to the WHL’s Central First All-Star Team while playing for the Red Deer Rebels in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

Preds Conclude Back-to-Back With Loss in Columbus

Predators Acquire Second-Round Pick in 2028 NHL Draft From Minnesota

GAME DAY: Preds at Blue Jackets, March 3

Preds Start Back-to-Back With Loss to Red Wings

GAME DAY: Red Wings vs. Preds, March 2

Stamkos Scores 30th, Preds Fall to Stars in Overtime

Preds Moms' Trip Brings Full Circle Moment for Jost Family

GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, February 28

Preds Excited, Honored to Host Moms for Trip to Dallas

O'Reilly Recording Points - and Children's Songs - in Nashville

Preds Return From Olympic Break With Comeback Win Over Blackhawks

Haula, Saros Proud to Return to Nashville as Olympic Bronze Medalists

Preds Official Podcast: Pizza Party With Mac N Cheeze feat. Ryan O'Reilly & Kelly James

GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, February 26

Following Week of Practices, Preds Ready to Resume Season, Begin Playoff Push

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Pediatric Cancer Night on Feb. 26

Predators Reassign Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Foundation Dazzles Fans With Annual GnashVegas Casino Night & Auction