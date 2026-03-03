Predators Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2028 NHL Draft, Christoffer Sedoff From Vegas

Nashville, Tenn. (March 3, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired Vegas’ third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft and defenseman Christoffer Sedoff from the Golden Knights in exchange for forward Cole Smith.

Nashville now owns nine picks in the 2028 NHL Draft – two in the second and third rounds and one in each of the first, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Sedoff, 24 (2/20/02), has four points (4a) and a +5 rating in 38 games for the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights this season, his third as a pro. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound blueliner has appeared in 145 career AHL games – all with Henderson – since debuting in 2023-24, recording 28 points (4g-24a). Undrafted, the native of Helsinki, Finland, was twice named to the WHL’s Central First All-Star Team while playing for the Red Deer Rebels in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

