With Addition of New Baby, Fresh Preds Season Ahead, Life is Good for McCarron

On Wednesday evening, Michael McCarron was by his wife’s side as they welcomed their second child into the world, a life-changing moment, to say the least.

But on Thursday morning, the 6-foot-6 centerman was back on the ice for Predators practice at Centennial Sportsplex as if he had never left.

So, was there ever any doubt McCarron would be skating with his teammates less than 24 hours after becoming a family of four?

“Oh, I was ready to get out of there,” McCarron laughed. “I was in [the hospital room] for a long time, and you keep me pent up like that for too long, I’m ready to go do something active. I hadn’t seen the boys in a little time, so it was good to be back around the guys and get back in the team atmosphere. [We had] good family time the last three days, but it's been great being back here and seeing all the boys again.”

After McCarron and his wife, Olivia, had their first child last September, a baby girl, their second arrived just over a year later, a baby boy named Jetson. The Preds forward, who still had his hospital bracelet on following Thursday’s practice, says the last 24 hours have been a whirlwind, but everyone is happy and healthy, and the hope was mom and baby would be home for bedtime on Thursday.

With family in town to help support, McCarron was able to get back to his day job for a couple of hours, and who could blame him for being excited to do so?

The final stretch of Predators Training Camp has continued with plenty of anticipation for the 2025-26 campaign, which is now just one week away. The group in the Nashville locker room remains eager to make amends for the way last season went, and a fresh start is closer than ever.

Plus, just months removed from winning gold at this summer’s World Championship with Team USA, McCarron’s desire to experience something similar in the NHL has never been greater, and he can sense a change in the atmosphere.

“We have a different type of energy around here,” McCarron said. “Last year, we had such high expectations and we didn't meet those expectations. So, it was a little bitter around here for most of last year, and coming back this year, everybody seems to have a bit different approach to this year. Everybody [on the outside is] counting us out, and it’s kind of like we have something to prove, which we do.

“We let a lot of people down last year, including the fans, and including the people in this locker room. So, to come here this year and have some great energy, there’s new faces around here, it’s been good. We’ve had a great camp. Guys have worked really hard and [are] learning a couple new things here and there in regards to systems. It's going to be good, and we’re excited for the year.”