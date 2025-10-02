With Addition of New Baby, Fresh Preds Season Ahead, Life is Good for McCarron

Nashville Centerman Talks Birth of Son, Optimism for New Campaign

Michael McCarron, Preds, Dad

By Brooks Bratten
On Wednesday evening, Michael McCarron was by his wife’s side as they welcomed their second child into the world, a life-changing moment, to say the least.

But on Thursday morning, the 6-foot-6 centerman was back on the ice for Predators practice at Centennial Sportsplex as if he had never left.

So, was there ever any doubt McCarron would be skating with his teammates less than 24 hours after becoming a family of four?

“Oh, I was ready to get out of there,” McCarron laughed. “I was in [the hospital room] for a long time, and you keep me pent up like that for too long, I’m ready to go do something active. I hadn’t seen the boys in a little time, so it was good to be back around the guys and get back in the team atmosphere. [We had] good family time the last three days, but it's been great being back here and seeing all the boys again.”

After McCarron and his wife, Olivia, had their first child last September, a baby girl, their second arrived just over a year later, a baby boy named Jetson. The Preds forward, who still had his hospital bracelet on following Thursday’s practice, says the last 24 hours have been a whirlwind, but everyone is happy and healthy, and the hope was mom and baby would be home for bedtime on Thursday.

With family in town to help support, McCarron was able to get back to his day job for a couple of hours, and who could blame him for being excited to do so?

The final stretch of Predators Training Camp has continued with plenty of anticipation for the 2025-26 campaign, which is now just one week away. The group in the Nashville locker room remains eager to make amends for the way last season went, and a fresh start is closer than ever.

Plus, just months removed from winning gold at this summer’s World Championship with Team USA, McCarron’s desire to experience something similar in the NHL has never been greater, and he can sense a change in the atmosphere.

“We have a different type of energy around here,” McCarron said. “Last year, we had such high expectations and we didn't meet those expectations. So, it was a little bitter around here for most of last year, and coming back this year, everybody seems to have a bit different approach to this year. Everybody [on the outside is] counting us out, and it’s kind of like we have something to prove, which we do.

“We let a lot of people down last year, including the fans, and including the people in this locker room. So, to come here this year and have some great energy, there’s new faces around here, it’s been good. We’ve had a great camp. Guys have worked really hard and [are] learning a couple new things here and there in regards to systems. It's going to be good, and we’re excited for the year.”

McCarron talks about Training Camp and the birth of his son.

A 2013 first-round pick in Montreal, McCarron never quite found his spot with the Canadiens on a consistent basis. After four-plus seasons playing in the Montreal organization, McCarron was dealt to Nashville in 2020 where he impressed with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

In both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, McCarron split time between the Ads and Preds, but he began to solidify himself in the Nashville lineup. By the time October 2023 rolled around, he had earned his spot.

Now 30 years of age, McCarron hasn’t played an AHL game in almost three years. Always quick to stick up for a teammate, he’s not only become a trusted member of the Predators roster, but USA Hockey took notice and added him to the 2025 World Championship roster where he helped his country win a Gold medal at the tournament for the first time in 92 years.

During Nashville’s first preseason game of 2025 against Florida last month, McCarron served as an alternate captain, just one more nod as to how he’s regarded in the organization.

“I think it's an unbelievable story of persistence and grit,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of McCarron. “Probably should be a model for a lot of young players to follow being a first-round pick, and his journey here wasn't always the easiest. There were ups and downs, and he stuck with it… In our locker room, he's such an important part of our culture and who we are and [our] identity. The way he sticks up for people, and the way he behaves every day is a little bit of a model for everybody to follow. He means a tremendous amount to us - and congratulations on his baby.”

Life is pretty good for McCarron these days, and even though he knows there may be some sleepless nights ahead, that’s all worth it - especially since he still gets to play the game he loves for a living.

But as far as new-dad energy? Well, let’s table that for the time being.

“No, it’s old-dad energy now,” McCarron smiled. “No, it’s exciting. Happy [everything went well], and we can just focus on the season now. I'm happy to have a lot of family in town to help and support my wife and I, and it's going to be great."

