Reid Schaefer on His First Preds Rookie Camp: 'I Just Want to Enjoy It'

Nashville Picked up the 2022 First-Round Pick in Trade with Edmonton Last Season

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators rookie camp roster features five first-round NHL Draft picks competing for an opportunity to play on hockey’s biggest stage. One of those first-rounders is trade pickup Reid Schaefer, a 6-foot-5, 226-pound forward looking to make an impact in his first offseason with the organization.

The Predators acquired Schaefer, along with defenseman Tyson Barrie, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Edmonton Oilers at the trade deadline in exchange for defenseman Mattias Ekholm and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Former General Manager/President of Hockey Operations David Poile described Schaefer as a "talented forward with high upside" following the announcement of the trade.

While he may be a newcomer to Preds camp, Schaefer got a taste of NHL rookie competition last year with the Oilers.

“Last year I went to [Edmonton’s] rookie tournament in Penticton,” Schaefer said. “It was a little bit of an eye opener, a chance to play against the big boys and see that change of play and what they do at that next level… I’m just trying to bring a physical, two-way power forward type of game to this tournament.”

Schaefer, who turns 20 next week, hasn’t missed a beat in getting acclimated to a new organization. He attended the Predators Development Camp in Nashville earlier this summer, and he will participate in his first training camp with the club next week.

“It’s been pretty smooth,” Schaefer said of his transition to Nashville. “Everyone here [welcomed me] with open arms. The trainers are great, and the coaching staff is great.”

Schaefer’s quick adjustment to his new surroundings is likely due in large part to the familiar faces who awaited him in Nashville. He spent the last year playing alongside two fellow Preds prospects – Luke Prokop, with the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds, and Jack Matier, with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

“I think with [Prokop] being here, it's a little bit more calming,” Schaefer said. “He's been here for a few years, so it just makes it that much easier. And obviously I’ve got Matier here, too. I played for Team Canada with him. So there are lots of familiar faces in this organization, and it just makes it easier.”

Schaefer and Prokop were crowned WHL champions in May with the Thunderbirds' 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg ICE in Game 5 of the championship series. Schaefer credits his postseason experience with aiding in his development into a more complete player.

“The last two years I’ve kind of had a long playoff run, playing over 50 playoff games,” Schaefer said. “So it's been huge for my development, just learning how to play in those tight games. There's no room for error out there.”

It has been a banner year for Schaefer, who also won gold at the 2023 World Junior Championship, suiting up in all seven of Canada's games. Originally drafted by Edmonton in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Schaefer finished the 2022-23 regular season – his fourth with the Thunderbirds – with 61 points (28g-33a) and put up 19 points (8g-11a) in 19 playoff games. Now, after a successful junior career, Schaefer will look to take the next step and turn pro, ideally starting this season with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

“I think my game is sort of pro suited,” Schaefer said. “I like to play a physical two-way type of game. I kind of like to get under people's skin a bit. I think I've been working on my first three strides the last couple of years, just kind of working on my foot speed, and I think it's coming along pretty nicely. So I'm looking forward to this year.”

Schaefer expressed his gratitude to the coaching and training staffs from Nashville and Milwaukee for helping him work on his development during the offseason – at Development Camp, Rookie Camp and beyond. He is relishing the opportunity to showcase his skills this summer as he competes for a roster spot at Training Camp.

“I [hope] to gain more experience and get some more confidence,” Schaefer said. “I just want to enjoy it, show what I'm capable of out there and just have some fun.”

