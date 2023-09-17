Reid Schaefer on His First Preds Rookie Camp: 'I Just Want to Enjoy It'

The Nashville Predators rookie camp roster features five first-round NHL Draft picks competing for an opportunity to play on hockey’s biggest stage. One of those first-rounders is trade pickup Reid Schaefer, a 6-foot-5, 226-pound forward looking to make an impact in his first offseason with the organization.

The Predators acquired Schaefer, along with defenseman Tyson Barrie, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Edmonton Oilers at the trade deadline in exchange for defenseman Mattias Ekholm and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Former General Manager/President of Hockey Operations David Poile described Schaefer as a "talented forward with high upside" following the announcement of the trade.

While he may be a newcomer to Preds camp, Schaefer got a taste of NHL rookie competition last year with the Oilers.

“Last year I went to [Edmonton’s] rookie tournament in Penticton,” Schaefer said. “It was a little bit of an eye opener, a chance to play against the big boys and see that change of play and what they do at that next level… I’m just trying to bring a physical, two-way power forward type of game to this tournament.”

Schaefer, who turns 20 next week, hasn’t missed a beat in getting acclimated to a new organization. He attended the Predators Development Camp in Nashville earlier this summer, and he will participate in his first training camp with the club next week.

“It’s been pretty smooth,” Schaefer said of his transition to Nashville. “Everyone here [welcomed me] with open arms. The trainers are great, and the coaching staff is great.”

Schaefer’s quick adjustment to his new surroundings is likely due in large part to the familiar faces who awaited him in Nashville. He spent the last year playing alongside two fellow Preds prospects – Luke Prokop, with the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds, and Jack Matier, with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

“I think with [Prokop] being here, it's a little bit more calming,” Schaefer said. “He's been here for a few years, so it just makes it that much easier. And obviously I’ve got Matier here, too. I played for Team Canada with him. So there are lots of familiar faces in this organization, and it just makes it easier.”

Schaefer and Prokop were crowned WHL champions in May with the Thunderbirds' 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg ICE in Game 5 of the championship series. Schaefer credits his postseason experience with aiding in his development into a more complete player.

“The last two years I’ve kind of had a long playoff run, playing over 50 playoff games,” Schaefer said. “So it's been huge for my development, just learning how to play in those tight games. There's no room for error out there.”