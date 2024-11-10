Weber Shocked, Honored to be First Homegrown Pred to Join Hockey Hall of Fame

Over four months later, Shea Weber is still a bit shocked.

He’s currently in Toronto surrounded by friends and family ahead of his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame set for Monday night, so he knows the honor is real, he just can’t quite fathom the truth.

But this is now the reality for a kid who grew into a mammoth of a hockey player in Tennessee, a beloved son who embodied what it meant to be a Nashville Predator.

Weber will go in alongside the man who drafted him - former Predators General Manager David Poile - a full-circle moment in what will be a monumental night for the Preds organization as the first homegrown player in club history takes his place alongside hockey’s best.

The shock of it all is understandable, but the former Predators captain - and forever a face of the franchise in Nashville - has no other choice but to embrace it, and he’s doing just that.

“It’s hard to believe, and it's something I never thought would happen,” Weber said via phone from the province of British Columbia earlier this week. “As a kid, dreaming of playing in the NHL, that's your dream, let alone being a Hall-of-Fame player. It’s still not really sinking in fully, but it’s an amazing feeling, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

The call came last June when Weber was on the golf course. He let the unknown Ontario number go to voicemail a few times, but when he finally picked up, the emotions took over.

“I was in disbelief,” Weber said. “Like, I just kind of dropped to my knees. I heard [Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Committee members] Lanny [McDonald] and Mike [Gartner] talking, but I was just like, ‘What are they calling me for? Are they looking for someone else?’ I didn't even know it was an option, so it caught me completely off guard. I was definitely emotional, especially when I called my dad. It was a pretty emotional moment.”

After 16 NHL seasons - and in his first year of eligibility - Weber is becoming an honored member of hockey’s most prestigious group.

Weber is also part of another exclusive class - he might just be the only one in Nashville who was surprised to hear the news.

“It’s just so well deserved,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said.

“It sounds right,” former Preds goaltender and current broadcaster Chris Mason added.

“He was a game changer. He could beat a goalie from 80 feet, and he could beat you up,” Preds General Manager Barry Trotz said.

Indeed, Weber is celebrated in these parts, and for good reason.