Trick or Treat: Preds Name Favorite Halloween Candies

The debates are always hotly contested.
Chocolate or fruity? Sour or sweet? Canadian or European? Sure, that final question might be more confined to a hockey locker room, but everyone has their favorites when it comes to candy at this time of year.
The Nashville Predators will be busy hosting the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena on Halloween night, so they won’t be handing out treats or hitting the streets with their own little ghouls and goblins. But, if they see a bucket full of candy in the next day or so?
Here’s what they’ll likely be searching for.
Roman Josi: M&M'S
Brady Skjei: Watermelon Sour Patch Kids
Alexandre Carrier: Sour Patch Kids
Jeremy Lauzon: Smarties (the Canadian version)
Marc Del Gaizo: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Dante Fabbro: Oh Henry! or Mars Bar
Tommy Novak: Reese’s
Filip Forsberg: Swedish candy - “The best candy in the world.”
Jonathan Marchessault: Snickers or Rockets
Colton Sissons: Reese’s or Oh Henry!
Juuso Parssinen: Finnish chocolate
Steven Stamkos: Blue Sour Patch Kids
Zach L’Heureux: Sour Patch Kids
Cole Smith: Reese’s
Michael McCarron: Snickers
Mark Jankowski: Canadian Smarties
Luke Evangelista: Coffee Crisp
Philip Tomasino: Coffee Crisp
Ryan O’Reilly: Kit Kat
Juuse Saros: Sour Patch Kids or Milk Duds
Scott Wedgewood: 3 Musketeers or Mars Bar