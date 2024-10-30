Trick or Treat: Preds Name Favorite Halloween Candies

Canadian Candy, Sour Patch Kids Popular Options Among Predators Players

GettyImages-2180571823
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The debates are always hotly contested.

Chocolate or fruity? Sour or sweet? Canadian or European? Sure, that final question might be more confined to a hockey locker room, but everyone has their favorites when it comes to candy at this time of year.

The Nashville Predators will be busy hosting the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena on Halloween night, so they won’t be handing out treats or hitting the streets with their own little ghouls and goblins. But, if they see a bucket full of candy in the next day or so?

Here’s what they’ll likely be searching for.

Roman Josi: M&M'S

Brady Skjei: Watermelon Sour Patch Kids

Alexandre Carrier: Sour Patch Kids

Jeremy Lauzon: Smarties (the Canadian version)

Marc Del Gaizo: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Dante Fabbro: Oh Henry! or Mars Bar

Tommy Novak: Reese’s

Filip Forsberg: Swedish candy - “The best candy in the world.”

Jonathan Marchessault: Snickers or Rockets

Colton Sissons: Reese’s or Oh Henry!

Juuso Parssinen: Finnish chocolate

Steven Stamkos: Blue Sour Patch Kids

Zach L’Heureux: Sour Patch Kids

Cole Smith: Reese’s

Michael McCarron: Snickers

Mark Jankowski: Canadian Smarties

Luke Evangelista: Coffee Crisp

Philip Tomasino: Coffee Crisp

Ryan O’Reilly: Kit Kat

Juuse Saros: Sour Patch Kids or Milk Duds

Scott Wedgewood: 3 Musketeers or Mars Bar

