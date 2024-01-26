Third Period Push Propels Predators to 3-2 Win Over Wild

One down, two to go.

Alexandre Carrier and Filip Forsberg tallied 35 seconds apart and Roman Josi scored the game-winner, all within the final frame, to hand the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

“We played a pretty good game and I thought we stuck with it,” Josi said. “I thought the first period was really good, the second was kind of back-and-forth. But we felt like we were playing a pretty decent game and we got rewarded for it in the third.”

“All-in-all, it was a great effort,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We knew it'd be a hard game. We knew that we'd be fighting for inches all night and we had big players make big plays in the third period for us.”

The result moves Nashville to 26-21-1 on the season and 13-9-1 on the road as they turn their attention toward the next battle in their three-game trip, a Saturday matinee against the Edmonton Oilers.

QUICK HITS

Playoff Hockey in January

With Minnesota trailing Nashville’s second Wild Card position by only four points, the Predators knew there was plenty at stake entering Thursday’s contest in St. Paul.

But after a gritty three periods that featured two fights, a combined 46 minutes of penalties (20 NSH, 26 MIN) and 36 hits (23 NSH, 13 MIN) and a near-even shot count (28 NSH, 24 MIN) the Predators emerged the victors.