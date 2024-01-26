Third Period Push Propels Predators to 3-2 Win Over Wild

Nashville Moves to 26-21-1, Continues Three-Game Trip on Saturday in Edmonton

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

One down, two to go.

Alexandre Carrier and Filip Forsberg tallied 35 seconds apart and Roman Josi scored the game-winner, all within the final frame, to hand the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

“We played a pretty good game and I thought we stuck with it,” Josi said. “I thought the first period was really good, the second was kind of back-and-forth. But we felt like we were playing a pretty decent game and we got rewarded for it in the third.”

“All-in-all, it was a great effort,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We knew it'd be a hard game. We knew that we'd be fighting for inches all night and we had big players make big plays in the third period for us.”

The result moves Nashville to 26-21-1 on the season and 13-9-1 on the road as they turn their attention toward the next battle in their three-game trip, a Saturday matinee against the Edmonton Oilers.

QUICK HITS

Playoff Hockey in January

With Minnesota trailing Nashville’s second Wild Card position by only four points, the Predators knew there was plenty at stake entering Thursday’s contest in St. Paul.

But after a gritty three periods that featured two fights, a combined 46 minutes of penalties (20 NSH, 26 MIN) and 36 hits (23 NSH, 13 MIN) and a near-even shot count (28 NSH, 24 MIN) the Predators emerged the victors.

“I thought we had a great start and then they pushed back in the second,” Carrier said. “We wanted to get that one back. Especially with the last time we played, when you lose that game at home… It felt great to show up and battle. Everybody was chipping in and it was a great win.”

“There's a lot of teams that are kind of clogged in that zone of being four points away from each other and tonight was a four-point swing,” Brunette said. “We know they'll be breathing down our necks all year. They’re a really good hockey team, and to come in here, it's a hard place to play and I know that firsthand, on both sides of the puck and both sides of the dressing room. So, it was a big win for us.”

A Career High For Carrier

Carrier’s equalizer in the third period was his fourth of the season and established a new career-high for the 27-year-old blueliner.

“He's awesome,” Josi said. “He's playing really well. Ever since he’s been up here, he’s been playing really well. He's got a lot of skill and I think you can see it with how he carries the puck and how he jumps up into the play. He has to puck on his stick a lot, which is fun to watch.”

“[Carrier’s] had a great year.” Bruno said “He's a big part of our team. He uses his feet and jumps in the play, and it was nice to see him get one because he's had so many opportunities off the rush, that tonight was a great shot.”

Another Record for Roman

Josi’s 10th goal of 2023-24 was additionally his second game-winning marker of the campaign.

Per NHL PR, Josi reached a double-digit goal total in a season for the 10th time in his career and joined Brent Burns (12) as the only active defensemen to achieve the feat.

With an assist on Forsberg’s goal, Josi also collected his ninth multi-point game of the season.

Scoresberg

Forsberg’s go-ahead goal was his 23rd of the season and the fourth in his last nine outings.

The forward is now tied for 11th in goals among NHL skaters.

UP NEXT

Puck drop at Rogers Place is at 3 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Per NHL PR, the Predators have an all-time record of 30-3-3 when both Forsberg and Josi score in the same game.
  • After a 22-save performance, Juuse Saros earned his 10th win following a loss, the most among all NHL goaltenders.
  • With two assists, Ryan O’Reilly recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season.
  • Tyson Barrie and Philip Tomasino were scratched and did not skate in Thursday’s game.

