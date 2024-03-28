Swedish Meatballs & Scoring Records: Nashville's Top Line Continues Impactful Play During Historic Streak

Of course, that’s all just business as usual for the Predators all-star winger.

“I think you just go with the flow,” Forsberg said following Tuesday’s overtime thriller. “Obviously, you keep track of [the goals record], but at the same time, the second you start looking at it, it's really easy for things to start drying up on you. So I don't really pay too much attention to that. It was a fun season for both of us when [Duchene] broke that record, and obviously we both had big parts in each of our good seasons. And if it happens, it happens, but we'll see.”

It’s hard to imagine it not happening. At this point, it’s almost a foregone conclusion.

During the Predators franchise-record 18-game point streak (16-0-2), No. 9 has been a lightning rod, netting team highs in points (28), goals (15), power-play goals (5), game-winning goals (4), shots (80), multi-point performances (9) and three-point performances (4).

“He’s just a dominant player,” Gustav Nyquist said. “He kind of does it all for us. Obviously, he’s a heck of a goal-scorer and he’s been able to put the puck in the net a lot this year. And he’s a big reason for our success as a team, so we’re happy to have him.”

“I definitely hated playing against him,” linemate and former Central Division rival Ryan O’Reilly said. “He's just so skilled, so elusive, so big, so strong. It's just so hard to play against him and defend him. And seeing it firsthand every every shift, what he does and how crafty he is… It's impressive. It's fun to watch, and it's that much more fun to play with than against.”

Indeed, the 2023-24 campaign has been just as fun for Forsberg’s linemates as it’s been for the man himself.

With 10 games left to play, Nyquist has already recorded career highs in points (65) and assists (45), as well as the fourth 20-goal season of his career, his first in six years. The winger has 45 points (16g-29a) in his last 40 games and 24 (8g-16a) during Nashville’s historic streak.