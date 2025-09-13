Schaefer Scores Winner Late in Regulation as Preds Prospects Come Back to Beat Hurricanes

Reid Schaefer scored the game-winning goal with just 34 seconds to play in regulation, and the Nashville Predators came back to beat the Carolina Hurricanes by a 3-2 final on Saturday afternoon at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Tampa.

Cole O’Hara and Kalan Lind also scored for Nashville, and the result gives the Preds prospects their second satisfying victory in as many days.

“What a gutsy win for the guys,” Milwaukee Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor said. “That’s a hard team to play against with basically Carolina's farm team. They track and they're on top of you. It takes a while to get comfortable with that…but a great job of the guys sticking together, finding a way to stay around things. The goalies gave us a chance when we had breakdowns, and then a big goal at the end by [Schaefer].”

Carolina had a 1-0 advantage through 20 minutes of play courtesy of a power-play goal, but late in the second, the Predators evened the score when Cole O’Hara got a piece of a Hayden Barch point shot that found its way into the net for a 1-1 tie.

But moments later, the Hurricanes potted their second goal on the man advantage to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission. The final period, however, belonged to the Preds.

After Lind deked forehand to backhand on a breakaway to even the score once more early in the third, Nashville continued to push, and with less than a minute to play, they found a way.

Joakim Kemell, who scored on the power play in Friday’s win, found defenseman Ryan Ufko with a cross-ice feed, and the blueliner sent a beautiful dish back to the doorstep where Schaefer tapped in the game-winner. Carolina put the puck in the net with an extra attacker moments later, but the goal came just after the final horn had sounded to give the Preds their second win in Tampa.