Saros Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Preds Goaltender Posts Two Wins, One Shutout to Receive Honors

GettyImages-2179600117
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

After posting a pair of wins - including a 33-save shutout to help the Predators to their first win of the season- Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday.

Saros, who inked an eight-year contract extension over the summer, only allowed two goals in his two starts for the Preds last week to earn victories over Boston (4-0) and Chicago (3-2). The 29-year-old Finn stopped 62 of 64 shots he faced, good for a .969 save percentage over that span.

Saros’ 184 career wins and 24 career shutouts both rank second in franchise history, behind only Pekka Rinne.

Combined with fellow goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who got the 4-3 overtime win against Columbus on Saturday, Saros helped the Preds to a perfect 3-0-0 week after dropping their first five games to start the season.

“He was a big part of those wins and had some miraculous saves," Preds forward Colton Sissons said of Saros. “Just typical ‘Juice’ fashion, really. Both goalies were great this week, so it was good to see that both were feeling confident and had some great games. Hopefully, we can keep building on that.”

This is Saros’ fourth NHL Stars of the Week honor; he was named the Third Star of the Week last November, the Second Star of the Week in January 2022 and the Third Star of the Week in March 2021.

News Feed

Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)

Stamkos, Preds Anticipating 'Special Moment' Ahead of Game Against Lightning

GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, October 28

Marchessault Scores in Overtime as Preds Beat Blue Jackets to Earn Back-to-Back Wins

GAME DAY: Blue Jackets vs. Preds, October 26

Preds Come Back to Beat Blackhawks for Second Straight Win

Behind the Design: Celebrating the Pride Music Heritage Night Jersey Design

GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, October 25

Nashville Predators to Host Pride Music Heritage Night Presented by Amazon on Oct. 26

MacKenzie, Preds Provide Unique Experience for Visiting High School Team

Preds Shut Out Boston to Record First Victory of Season

Poile Fitted for Hockey Hall of Fame Blazer as Induction Ceremony Nears

GAME DAY: Bruins vs. Preds, October 22

L'Heureux Excited, Ready for NHL Opportunity With Preds

POP 243: The Big Schenn-Dig! Luke Schenn's 1000th Game & Zach L'Heureux's Debut

Predators Recall Zachary L’Heureux from Milwaukee (AHL)

Stamkos Scores First With Nashville, but Preds Fall to Red Wings

Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo From Milwaukee (AHL)