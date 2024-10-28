Saros Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

After posting a pair of wins - including a 33-save shutout to help the Predators to their first win of the season- Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday.

Saros, who inked an eight-year contract extension over the summer, only allowed two goals in his two starts for the Preds last week to earn victories over Boston (4-0) and Chicago (3-2). The 29-year-old Finn stopped 62 of 64 shots he faced, good for a .969 save percentage over that span.

Saros’ 184 career wins and 24 career shutouts both rank second in franchise history, behind only Pekka Rinne.

Combined with fellow goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who got the 4-3 overtime win against Columbus on Saturday, Saros helped the Preds to a perfect 3-0-0 week after dropping their first five games to start the season.

“He was a big part of those wins and had some miraculous saves," Preds forward Colton Sissons said of Saros. “Just typical ‘Juice’ fashion, really. Both goalies were great this week, so it was good to see that both were feeling confident and had some great games. Hopefully, we can keep building on that.”

This is Saros’ fourth NHL Stars of the Week honor; he was named the Third Star of the Week last November, the Second Star of the Week in January 2022 and the Third Star of the Week in March 2021.