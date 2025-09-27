PRESEASON GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, September 27

The preseason schedule continues tonight in Tampa as the Nashville Predators travel to the newly-named Benchmark International Arena to take on the Lightning at 6 p.m. CT. This evening’s contest is the second and final meeting between the two clubs this preseason; the Bolts came back to beat the Preds in a shootout last Tuesday in Nashville.

Tonight’s contest also begins a back-to-back for the Predators; they’ll be in Raleigh to face the Hurricanes on Sunday evening for their penultimate game of the preseason.

The Preds began the preseason with a pair of victories over the Florida Panthers last Sunday before falling to the Lightning in a shootout, but Nashville has been encouraged by what they’ve seen over the first week-plus of Training Camp. Now, those trying to make the Opening Night roster will have two more chances to make an impression on the coaching staff and management as the regular season inches closer.

“There's a lot of guys here fighting for spots and trying to play well, and at the same time…getting ready to go when the regular season does start,” Preds defenseman Kevin Gravel said Thursday following the Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster. “I know it's not just guys fighting for spots, it’s guys on the team here trying to get going so when the first game rolls around they're ready to go and rolling on all cylinders. So, they’re important games back-to-back here, both on the road, so a lot of good opportunities for guys in camp.”

Predators forward Zach L’Heureux skated in Thursday’s Gold Star Showcase after missing a few days of camp and the previous three preseason games. Following Friday’s practice, the winger expressed his excitement to continue to build on what he started last season as a rookie.

“I’ve got the pressure of making the NHL again, so it's a little different,” L’Heureux said. “Obviously last year I was trying to stay the whole year, and then there's moments where I felt I got maybe a little comfortable. So, I think coming to camp this year, I didn't want to take anything for granted. I'm coming ready to play every day, fighting for a spot. I know that there's a lot of young guys, a lot of good competition. Guys are showing up, and you can see it out there. You can see it in the preseason games and stuff. So, I think I’ve got a big opportunity here on the weekend to probably play a game or two and showcase what I've improved on, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Forwards Ozzy and Oasiz Wiesblatt also returned to the team and participated in Thursday’s Showcase and Friday’s practice following their return home after the sudden passing of their brother, Orca. Preds defenseman Tanner Molendyk is back on the ice following his injury during Rookie Camp and has participated in recent days as well.

On Wednesday, the Preds announced defenseman Nic Hague will miss 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury. Hague, who had been paired with Preds Captain Roman Josi to start camp, was injured in one of Nashville’s preseason games against Florida last Sunday.

On Friday, the Preds assigned defenseman Cameron Reid back to his OHL club, the Kitchener Rangers, and released blueliner Scott Harrington from his professional tryout agreement.

Tonight’s game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com. Fans may also listen to the exhibition match on ESPN 102.5 The Game and the Preds Radio Network with Max Herz and Hal Gill on the call.

Click here for tonight's Nashville roster.