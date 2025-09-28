PRESEASON GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, September 28

The Nashville Predators conclude a back-to-back weekend exhibition set this evening when they face the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center for a 6 p.m. CT puck drop. Tonight’s contest is the penultimate preseason game for the Preds; they’ll host the Canes to finish out the schedule next Saturday.

The Predators began the weekend with a 4-1 loss to the Lightning in Tampa Bay last night. Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the lone Nashville goal, while Juuse Saros and Matt Murray both saw time in net.

“We had some opportunities…especially in the second and third period, kind of carried the play for the most part,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following last night’s loss. “Had trouble scoring on the power play, had our opportunities, but a lot of positives. I thought a lot of guys played pretty well. These are hard games. You get off the plane, you jump into the first period, and it's tough to get going. So, I thought we battled, we competed, gave ourselves some looks at the end, and weren't able to score.”

With most of their original roster still in Training Camp, the Preds will now get a look at a predominantly new lineup tonight compared to last night against the Hurricanes as the coaching staff continues to evaluate with the regular season less than two weeks away.

“These back-to-backs, we’ll see a lot of our younger kids [tonight], and it'll be a good opportunity for them to put a great showing on and play hard,” Brunette said. “So, we're looking forward to having some good energy [tonight].”

Wiesblatt, as well as forward Zach L’Heureux and defenseman Tanner Molendyk all made their preseason debuts for the Predators on Saturday night.

This evening’s contest will be steamed live on NashvillePredators.com. Fans may also listen to the call on 102.5 The Game with Max Herz and Hal Gill.

Roster information will be announced soon.