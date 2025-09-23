PRESEASON GAME DAY: Lightning vs. Preds, September 23

Following a doubleheader sweep on Sunday against Florida, the Nashville Predators continue their preseason schedule tonight when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds began their preseason slate with a pair of victories over the Panthers with 5-0 and 5-3 final scores just 48 hours earlier. Those two results saw Nashville dress just about every single one of their top players over the course of two games, and while the efforts weren’t perfect, there was still plenty to like on the day.

“I think there was some good and a little bit of bad at different times, and it's what you expected out of these games,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following the two wins. “But way more good than bad, for sure.”

Erik Haula, who is making his return to Nashville this season after his first stint four years ago, tallied twice in the opening shutout victory before Matthew Wood scored and added a pair of helpers in the second outing.

Ryder Rolston, Reid Schaefer and David Edstrom also found the back of the net in Game 1 on Sunday before Cole Smith, Steven Stamkos, Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly all collected a goal in the finale.

Netminders Justus Annunen and Matt Murray combined for a shutout to start the day before Juuse Saros and Magnus Chrona helped their team to a second victory.

Now, following a day off on Monday, the Preds will shift their focus to another chance to see some hopefuls in game action once more as camp continues.

“I think for me, just adjusting to the pace of play again,” Schaefer said of his focus now that the first preseason game is complete. “Obviously, I would like to see myself holding on the pucks a little more and create some more plays down low, using my body to my advantage. But it's the first game. We’re still learning, and we just want to build off every day here.”

“Just keep growing,” Brunette said Sunday of the focus as camp continues. “I think we have some objectives and some goals here through Training Camp, and we met some of them today. It's a work in progress, and we're going to keep trying to build and grow on that and kind of stack another good day, hopefully Tuesday, and keep stacking until we get into the regular season. So it was a good step in a lot of different ways.”

Tonight’s game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com. Fans may also listen to the exhibition match on ESPN 102.5 The Game and the Preds Radio Network with Pete Weber and Jay More on the call. Tickets for the game are also available - click here to purchase.

Roster information for tonight’s game will be announced soon.