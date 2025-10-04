PRESEASON GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, October 4

The 2025 preseason finale has arrived for the Nashville Predators, and they’ll host the Carolina Hurricanes this afternoon for a 3 p.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena to conclude the exhibition slate.

The Preds will utilize today’s contest as one final chance to evaluate their lineup with a final roster required to be set on Monday afternoon ahead of the start of the 2025-26 NHL season.

Nashville got closer to that final number of 23 players on Friday afternoon when they assigned forward Zach L’Heureux and defenseman Tanner Molendyk to Milwaukee (AHL).

Now, the Predators will work to make those last determinations, including on forward Brady Martin, Nashville’s first pick (5th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“Well, I want to see us continue and improve here - keep building,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Friday’s practice. “It's going to be a really big challenge. Obviously, we know how Carolina plays, and it’ll be a really good test for us. I thought we had a really good three days of practice here, and I’m excited to see what we bring [today].”

“It’s a big game for us, just to get into everything,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said. “We’ve had camp for two-and-a-half weeks and worked on a lot of things. So, that last one is always kind of where you want to put it together. It's your last test. We're excited for it, and everything we worked on, it’ll be a good test [today].”