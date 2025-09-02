Preds to Reward Best Fans in Sports With Exclusive Ticket Offer, Additional Perks for Upcoming Season

Every professional sports team utters a variation of the phrase “we have the best fans” at some point each season.

But do they really believe it?

There’s just something different about the fabric of the fanbase that cheers on the Nashville Predators. That passion is what makes this place Smashville.

And it’s why the Preds not only continue to state that they do in fact have the best fans, but they also back it up with gratitude in the form of some downright excellent perks.

The upcoming 2025-26 campaign will be no different, and the first benefit is just days away.

Single-game tickets for all 40 Predators home games at Bridgestone Arena go on sale to the general public on Sept. 12, but local Smashville residents are getting exclusive early access to purchase tickets at a 20 percent discount three days early.

“Smashville is a unique place, and the atmosphere and environment that our fans created forces us to do this,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “I mean, it's just something you have to do for the best fans in sports. We all often say, ‘Only in Smashville,’ but we want to make sure we give that experience to all of our fans. Whether you're a season ticket holder, or you're only going to come to one or two games a year, an opportunity to get the best tickets first at the cheapest price, too, that’s what you deserve.”

The exclusive offer will be available only to those loyal fans who reside in the Preds television market across five states - Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi - and will begin on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. CT through Sept. 11 with promo code SMASH20.

“We want to make sure that a family can look at the schedule, and if they can only do the one game, they can lock in today and make sure they're getting the seat they want,” Henry said. “It’s always confused me when other teams ask why we do certain things like this. But when you have the best fans in all of sports, they deserve these perks.”

For early access to the best single game tickets, fans are invited to join the Preds database by texting PREDS to 833-453-2488 to unlock ticket opportunities beginning Sept. 8. Plus, tickets during the presale and regular on-sale periods may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Something else to look forward to? The one-of-a-kind giveaways you’ll receive by attending games in Smashville.

The Predators will release their theme night schedule for the upcoming campaign on Sept. 4, a calendar that will include four new bobbleheads continuing the the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series that the club began last season. The new bobbleheads will once again include artists and entertainers who are longtime Preds fans just like you.

As part of the theme night release, the Preds will also announce this year’s Predators Golden Hall induction will take place on Nov. 1 when Nashville hosts Calgary. A special announcement with more information about this year’s class will come at a later date as that group prepares to join inaugural members of the Golden Hall (David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne).

For more information on all of the above, continue to visit nashvillepredators.com. And for those interested in season tickets as a member of Smashville Loyal - and to receive the very best perks among the entire fanbase - check out smashvilleloyal.com to learn how you can enjoy the top loyalty experience.

You’ll be sure to find out why the Preds not only say they have the best fans, but they know it, too.

“Everyone does say they have the best fans in sports, but when you sit back and look at the relationships that our fans have built with our team, that’s what’s special,” Henry said. “Obviously winning is more fun, but even after a tough loss, our fans are there for them. I think we can fairly say we most definitely have the best ones, and the best fans deserve the best perks. We try to listen to what they want and then deliver upon them as often as we can.”