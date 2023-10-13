News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Kraken, Oct. 12

Musician, Family Man, Leader: Get to Know Ryan O'Reilly

Preds Fall to Lightning, 5-3, in Opening Night Thriller

GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, Oct. 10

Predators Set 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

ESPN's John Buccigross Previews Preds vs. Lightning Opening Night Matchup

Nashville Mayor Proclaims Oct. 10 'Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day'

Celebrate The Preds 25th Anniversary With The Nissan Scavenger Hunt

Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Conclude Preseason Slate with 4-1 Loss to Hurricanes

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes

Nashville Predators Announce Partnership with Fubo

Preds Top Hurricanes 5-1 in Final Home Preseason Matchup

Preds Official Podcast: ROR on the POP! New Preds Forward Ryan O'Reilly

Predators Assign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators to Honor David Poile During On-Ice Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 22

Nashville Predators Announce Opening Week Celebrations

Preds Shut Out Kraken, 3-0, in Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena

Juuse Saros Makes 23 Saves, Records 21st Career Shutout in Win Over Seattle

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators shut out the Seattle Kraken, 3-0, in their 2023-24 home opener on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Saros saved all 23 shots he faced in goal for the Predators, who move to 1-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0 at home. Thursday marked the first win for Head Coach Andrew Brunette and General Manager Barry Trotz in their respective roles with the Predators.

Colton Sissons broke down the ice and scored a shorthanded goal at 10:24 of the second period to put the Predators on top, 1-0. Cole Smith made a heads-up play to find Sissons, who beat former Pred Eeli Tolvanen to the puck and backhanded it into the net.

Colton Sissons with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken

Gustav Nyquist extended Nashville’s lead to 2-0 at 10:03 of the third period, when his pass to Ryan O’Reilly deflected off the skate of Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson and into the net during a delayed penalty.

Gustav Nyquist with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken

Juuso Pärssinen added an empty-net goal at 18:19 for the 3-0 final.

Juuso Parssinen with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken

PREDS STANDOUTS

Shorthanded Sizzler: Sissons’ shorthanded tally was Nashville’s first goal on home ice in 2023-24. The Preds scored a total of six shorthanded goals in 2022-23, including one from Sissons on April 1 against the St. Louis Blues.

Golden Gus: Nyquist’s goal in the third period was his first as a member of the Predators. He also tallied an assist in Tuesday’s season opener at Tampa Bay. Ryan McDonagh assisted on Nyquist’s goal for his second helper in as many games.

Maniac Mac: Speaking of McDonagh, the defenseman blocked three consecutive shots during Nashville’s lone penalty kill of the final frame.

Shutout Saros: Saros recorded the 21st shutout of his NHL career. Per NHL PR, he became the second goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in a home opener. The first was current Preds TV broadcaster Chris Mason, who accomplished the feat on Oct. 4, 2007 vs. Colorado.

THEY SAID IT

McDonagh on the penalty kill in the third period:

“It was a long one; those ones happen. That's the price you have to pay to win games at times, and our group recognizes that. Everybody's supporting one another and the energy on the bench was huge. It was just kind of the dedication in all scenarios, all situations; the little things add up and that was a big difference… [Blocking shots] is part of the job. I know anybody else in that position would put their body on the line too, so that's the kind of group we have. We know the little things like that make a difference as far as winning and losing games.”

McDonagh on the play of Saros:

“He’s as consistent as they come. [He’s] a complete battler, gamer. He never gives up on a puck, and he's just an incredible worker and backbone of our team for sure. And it was great for us to kind of hang on there and get him that shutout because he's been awesome here to start off the year. A well deserved shutout win for him.”

Sissons on the win:

“I think we should take some confidence – even from some things from the Tampa game, the last two periods, and most of the game tonight. Obviously, we've got to keep this thing in perspective. It's one win in a long season and we’ve got a lot of tough opponents coming up in the next week and a half so we’ve got to stay dialed in.”

Nyquist on the play of Saros:

“Obviously, he played phenomenal. When we needed him, he came up with big saves. [There was also] commitment from the guys, I thought. I saw a lot of blocked shots. McDonagh had three or four blocked shots on the PK there in the third. They were huge blocks and that's the way we’ve got to do it to win games. I think just as a group we took pride in blocking shots and helping out, but Juuse was great.”

Nyquist on the team’s commitment and character: 

“We are all committed guys here. We want to win games. Everyone here loves coming to the rink and playing the game. For us to be successful, we're going to need that and we're going to keep that going. 

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on his assessment of the game:

“I thought the sacrifices and the will of our group tonight was pretty impressive, and it has been all of camp. You kind of knew it, but tonight to see it live in action – the shot blocking, the relentless pursuit of pucks, all the things we talked about – I thought you could see the signs that it's coming. But I was really impressed with the sacrifice of bodies… As a coach, that’s pretty good to see.”

Brunette on the team’s composure:

“There's some serial winners out there, and we're lucky to have them on our team – Sissons, O’Reilly, McDonagh – and [Filip Forsberg] probably doesn't get the accolades he deserves from the outside looking in. He played extremely hard, he's sacrificing his body. He's winning battles all over the ice.”

UP NEXT

The Predators head to Boston this weekend for a Saturday night matchup against the Bruins. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, with the game broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

