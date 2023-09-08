Preds Rookie Camp Roster Features Top Prospects and Some Familiar Faces

News Feed

Predators Rookie Camp Begins Thursday, Sept. 14

Predators Rookie Camp Begins Thursday, Sept. 14
Blog: Preds Staffers Serve with Soles4Souls in Honduras

Blog: Preds Staffers Serve with Soles4Souls in Honduras
Nashville Predators Announce Single-Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2023-24 Season

Nashville Predators Announce Single-Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2023-24 Season
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Left Wing

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Left Wing
Army Soldier in Clarksville Surprised with Nashville Predators Hometown Heroes Plan

Army Soldier in Clarksville Surprised with Preds Hometown Heroes Plan
Nashville Predators to Appear 10 Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule in 2023-24

Preds to Appear 10 Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule in 2023-24
Register Now for the Nashville Predators Fishing Tournament on Sept. 9

Register Now for the Preds Fishing Tournament on Sept. 9
Roman Josi, Juuse Saros Named to NHL Network's 'Top 50 Players Right Now'

Josi, Saros Named to NHL Network's 'Top 50 Players Right Now' List
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Right Defense

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Right Defense
Nashville Predators to Host Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 28

Preds to Host Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 28
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Left Defense

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Left Defense
USA Hockey Brings Blind Hockey Development Camp to Nashville

USA Hockey Brings Blind Hockey Development Camp to Nashville
Summer Check-in: Roman Josi

Summer Check-in: Roman Josi
Recapping a Busy Summer for the Nashville Predators Foundation

Recapping a Busy Summer for the Nashville Predators Foundation
Summer Check-in: Colton Sissons

Summer Check-in: Colton Sissons
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Single-Game Tickets to Go On Sale August 17 at 10 A.M. on Ticketmaster

Preds 2023-24 Single-Game Tickets to Go On Sale August 17 at 10 A.M.
Nashville Predators to Host USA Hockey's Blind Hockey Development Camp

Nashville Predators to Host USA Hockey's Blind Hockey Development Camp
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Goaltenders

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Goaltenders

Preds Rookie Camp Roster Features Top Prospects and Some Familiar Faces

Nashville Prospects Will Report to Camp Sept. 14 Ahead of 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase in Estero, Fla.

Molendyk
By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators announced today their roster for the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase, held from Sept. 15-18 at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., home of the Florida Panthers ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

There will be plenty of familiar faces on Nashville’s roster, including eight players who suited up for the Predators and/or the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2022-23. However, the roster will also feature 15 prospects, draft picks and invitees who are not as well known – at least not yet.

Four players on Nashville’s rookie roster – forwards Luke Evangelista and Egor Afanasyev, defenseman Spencer Stastney and goaltender Yaroslav Askarov – suited up for the Preds last season and have at least one game of NHL experience. Meanwhile, five players – forwards Kalan Lind, Joey Willis and Austin Roest, and defensemen Tanner Molendyk and Dylan MacKinnon – were selected by the Preds in the 2023 NHL Draft in June and will be first-time participants in the Southeast Rookie Showcase. 

Showcase “veterans” Evangelista and Afanasyev will lead the forward group on this year’s roster, along with returning participants Navrin Mutter, Zachary L’Heureux and Jachym Kondelik. They will be joined by Joakim Kemell, Nashville’s first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, who will be making his first appearance at the Southeast Rookie Showcase after leading both the Admirals and all AHL rookies with eight goals in his first Calder Cup Playoffs in 2022-23.

Another forward prospect making his highly anticipated Rookie Showcase debut is Fedor Svechkov, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on May 5. Originally drafted by Nashville in the first round (19th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Svechkov split the 2022-23 season between three leagues in Russia and had been training with the Predators AHL affiliate in Milwaukee for several weeks before arriving in Nashville this summer.

Another newcomer to Preds rookie camp is left winger Reid Schaefer, whom the Predators acquired from the Edmonton Oilers at the 2023 NHL deadline along with defenseman Tyson Barrie, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft – which Nashville used to select Molendyk – and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Rounding out the forward group is Kevin Wall, a Penn State product who signed a two-year AHL contract with Milwaukee on August 18, and Jack O’Brien, a non-roster invitee who put up 59 points (12g-47a) last season for the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks.

This year’s roster includes a number of familiar faces on the blue line, with Stastney, Jack Matier, Adam Wilsby, Graham Sward and Luke Prokop returning this year. Wilsby skated in his first full season with Milwaukee in 2022-23, while Matier, Sward and Prokop were assigned to their respective junior teams following last year’s rookie camp.

Between the pipes, Askarov is joined by Gustavs Grigals, a former collegiate goaltender who played for both UMass Lowell and Alaska-Fairbanks and recently signed his first professional contract with Milwaukee through the 2023-24 season. Rounding out the goaltending group is Austin Elliott, a non-roster invitee from the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades.

The first puck drops in Florida on Friday, Sept. 15. Click here for the full rookie camp roster, and see below for the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase schedule:

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 3 p.m. CT - Predators vs. Lightning, Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

Saturday, Sept. 16 @ 5 p.m. CT - Predators vs. Panthers, Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

Sunday, Sept. 17 - Day Off

Monday, Sept. 18 @ 9 a.m. CT - Predators vs. Hurricanes, Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)