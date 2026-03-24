Preds Ride Five-Goal First Period to Victory Over Sharks

The Predators have discussed having better starts on at least a few occasions this season. A five-goal first period certainly took care of that desire on Tuesday.

Six different goal scorers found the back of the net as Nashville defeated the San Jose Sharks by a 6-3 final at Bridgestone Arena. The result extends Nashville’s win streak to five games and gives them 77 points - now seven ahead of the Sharks - to keep hold of the second Wild Card spot in the West.

Filip Forsberg, Matthew Wood, Roman Josi, Luke Evangelista and Brady Skjei all tallied in the opening 20 minutes - just the second time in Preds franchise history they’ve scored five in the first period - and that was more than enough to secure a victory.

“I thought everyone came ready to play,” Forsberg said. “We were getting rewarded too, which is nice, but I thought we did a lot of the right things - getting on their defensemen, getting pucks back, creating plays off the rush as well, which is huge for us, and obviously set the tone for the rest of the game.”

“I really liked our mindset in the first period,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we got off on the right foot. We've had so many of these conversations here in this room about not starting right. I thought we started on time, and we got to our game pretty quick. I thought we executed the game plan, especially in the first period, to what we knew we needed to do. We understand the importance of the game, who we're playing, and know that we have to play them a couple more times."

Forsberg needed just 2:34 into the contest to record his 33rd marker of the season, and after the Sharks evened the score minutes later, the Predators went back to work. Wood, Josi, Evangelista and Skjei all converted in less than 10 minutes of one another to give Nashville five goals on just their first seven shots of the night.

“Emotionally, from the drop of the puck, we were connected,” Skjei said. “We made some passes, and just our game felt really good that first period. So, we’ve got to try to keep moving forward and having those kind of starts. It seems like we always get to that, but to start on time and start like that, obviously, is huge.”