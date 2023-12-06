Preds Prevail in First Shootout of the Season, Defeat Blackhawks 4-3

Luke Evangelista started it and Filip Forsberg finished it.

After battling through 65 minutes - and a hectic, five-goal second period - the Nashville Predators entered their first shootout of the season and prevailed, downing the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 at United Center on Tuesday.

Juuse Saros turned away 25 shots and collected his second win in as many starts as the Predators swept their two-game road trip and secured the eighth win in their last 10 games.

“This is a crucial time of year,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “It’s kind of a moving time and we stayed in the mix, we battled hard and got points. The last 11 games I thought we’ve played really well and we’re turning in the right direction. We go home and play a tough opponent in Tampa [on Thursday] and we’ll be ready to play.”

QUICK HITS

Not Perfect, But Good Enough for Two

While Nashville emerged from United Center with the win on Tuesday, the visiting team would have admittedly liked to have gotten to their identity much quicker.

Gaining then handing the lead back to the home team in less than a three minute span during the second period, the Predators - despite an impressive record as of late - know the style of play that has made them successful.

“It was kind of a back and forth game,” Evangelista said. “We’re not a team that wants to play that river hockey kind of style going back and forth. But it’s going to happen sometimes and we were able to get to our game and get the win.”

Get the win they did, and at the end of the day, two points are two points, no matter how you get them.

“I think you recognize you can’t be great every night,” Brunette said. “We’ve been fortunate this year, we’ve played good most nights. Tonight we kind of got on our heels a little bit and didn’t have the energy we usually have. So I think it was just managing the third period, putting pucks in good areas and look out for a break.”

Let’s Go, Janko

Forward Mark Jankowski was eager to help his team after getting the call up from Milwaukee on Sunday, and during his second game of the season made his best contribution yet.

Picking up a quick rebound from Colton Sissons and hammering it home, Jankowski handed the Predators their first lead of the evening - just 26 seconds after his former Ads teammate’s tally.

“I just want to help the team whatever way I can,” Jankowski said. “I’m trying to prove that I belong here and stick around and [produce] offensively when I can as well.”

“He's a smart hockey player,” Brunette said. “He got a big goal for us at a really important time. He’s very reliable all over the ice and we’re very happy for him.”

Rookie of the Year

While the Blackhawks may have the No. 1 overall pick in Connor Bedard, the Predators are plenty happy with their own young gun in Evangelista, who exited the United Center Tuesday with his third goal and fifth point in his last seven games.

In his sophomore season with Nashville, Evangelista has registered 14 points (4g-10a) in 24 games, though right now the 21-year-old is just happy to help his team push above the .500 percent mark during a crucial time of the season.

“We’re playing every other day right now, so if you can string a couple wins together with this schedule you can get over .500,” he said. “It’s a good feeling to be over .500 right now, but we’re pushing for a little bit more, so hopefully we can go on a good little stretch here.”

UP NEXT

The Predators return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning during Star Wars Night on Thursday evening at Bridgestone Arena. Fans can click here to buy tickets.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set for broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

