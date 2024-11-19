Preds Predict Winners of 2024 CMA Awards

While the Predators will be facing the Kraken in Seattle on Wednesday night, the very best in country music will be throwing their own party in Nashville.

Bridgestone Arena will host the 58th annual CMA Awards Wednesday evening, and while the Preds won’t be able to watch live, there is certainly still plenty of interest on who will take home the night’s biggest honors.

Ahead of the show, some of the team’s country music fans made their predictions on who will walk away with the top prizes, and there are some favorites in the crowd. Do you agree?

Before you watch the Preds finish off their five-game road trip in Seattle on TNT, tune into the CMA Awards at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

CMA Predictions:

Cole Smith

Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs

Album of the Year: “Higher” Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Colton Sissons

Entertainer of the Year: Jelly Roll

Album of the Year: “Whitsitt Chapel” Jelly Roll

Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year: Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Michael McCarron

Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year: “Higher” Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year: Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Scott Wedgewood

Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year: “Whitsitt Chapel” Jelly Roll

Female Vocalist of the Year: Kelsea Ballerini

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Roman Josi

Entertainer of the Year: Jelly Roll

Album of the Year: “Higher” Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year: Jelly Roll

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Tommy Novak

Entertainer of the Year: Jelly Roll

Album of the Year: “Whitsitt Chapel” Jelly Roll

Female Vocalist of the Year: Kacey Musgraves

Male Vocalist of the Year: Jelly Roll

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn

Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Luke Schenn