Preds Predict Winners of 2024 CMA Awards

Bridgestone Arena Set to Host Awards Show; Preds Make Picks for Night's Top Honors

By Brooks Bratten
While the Predators will be facing the Kraken in Seattle on Wednesday night, the very best in country music will be throwing their own party in Nashville.

Bridgestone Arena will host the 58th annual CMA Awards Wednesday evening, and while the Preds won’t be able to watch live, there is certainly still plenty of interest on who will take home the night’s biggest honors.

Ahead of the show, some of the team’s country music fans made their predictions on who will walk away with the top prizes, and there are some favorites in the crowd. Do you agree?

Before you watch the Preds finish off their five-game road trip in Seattle on TNT, tune into the CMA Awards at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

CMA Predictions:

Cole Smith

  • Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs
  • Album of the Year: “Higher” Chris Stapleton
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
  • Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
  • Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Colton Sissons

  • Entertainer of the Year: Jelly Roll
  • Album of the Year: “Whitsitt Chapel” Jelly Roll
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Zac Brown Band
  • Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay
  • Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Michael McCarron

  • Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen
  • Album of the Year: “Higher” Chris Stapleton
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Red Clay Strays
  • Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay
  • Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Scott Wedgewood

  • Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen
  • Album of the Year: “Whitsitt Chapel” Jelly Roll
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Kelsea Ballerini
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
  • Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay
  • Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Roman Josi

  • Entertainer of the Year: Jelly Roll
  • Album of the Year: “Higher” Chris Stapleton
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Jelly Roll
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
  • Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
  • Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Tommy Novak

  • Entertainer of the Year: Jelly Roll
  • Album of the Year: “Whitsitt Chapel” Jelly Roll
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Kacey Musgraves
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Jelly Roll
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
  • Vocal Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn
  • Single of the Year: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

Luke Schenn

  • Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen
  • Album of the Year: “Higher” Chris Stapleton
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
  • Vocal Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn
  • Single of the Year: “I Had Some Help” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

