Preds Official Podcast: Welcome (Back) to Smashville

Max Herz, Kara Hammer and Brooks Bratten Start a New Season of the PoP

Preds Official Podcast - Max Herz, Kara Hammer, Brooks Bratten
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Predators Official Podcast is back - and better than ever. Now available in audio and video form, hosts Max Herz and Kara Hammer reunite with the show’s original host, Brooks Bratten, to form this season’s lineup. The trio discusses the start of Predators Training Camp, which of the top prospects could make the Opening Night roster and some entertaining stories from the offseason and Gladiator Day. Plus, the show debuts a new segment and opens up the PoP mailbag to the loyal listeners.

