Preds Official Podcast: Opening Week in Smashville feat. Brady Skjei

Hockey is back, and the PoP is celebrating Opening Week in Smashville. Brooks Bratten, Max Herz and Kara Hammer preview the 2025-26 campaign and discuss the impact Brady Martin could have as he prepares to make his NHL debut. Preds defenseman Brady Skjei (26:48) joins the show to talk his new defense partner and preparing to become a dad. Plus the Big E Awesome Person(s) of the Week and so much more.

Click Here to Listen