Preds Official Podcast: Is It October Yet? Yes It Is! Feat. Jonathan Marchessault

Nashville Winger Joins the Show to Talk Linemates, Nic Hague and a Fresh Start

Preds Official Podcast, Jonathan Marchessault
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

This week on the podcast, Preds forward Jonathan Marchessault joins the show to talk about his new linemates, his friendship with Nic Hague and his outlook for a fresh season (21:27). Plus, Brooks Bratten, Max Herz and Kara Hammer discuss the conclusion of training camp, upcoming roster decisions, new food options at Bridgestone Arena and the Big E awesome people of the week.

Click Here to Listen

