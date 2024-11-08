Preds Fan, Cancer Survivor Uses Love of Sport to Help Children Through Their Fight

Ashely Lance knows the sixth floor of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt better than most.

As a pediatric oncology nurse, it’s where she spends most of her time caring for patients as they engage in a fight no child should have to endure. But she knows how to relate - because she’s been there before.

Lance was only 12 years old the first time she saw the sixth floor. An active preteen, Lance thought she had simply pulled a muscle when she felt a pain in her back one day. But when the discomfort didn’t subside, an MRI revealed something much more.

Doctors found a softball-sized mass on Lance’s spine - a discovery that instantly changed the trajectory of her childhood. Instead of returning to seventh grade after the holiday break, Lance found herself taking residence at Vanderbilt for 22 days the first time around to battle stage three large B-cell lymphoma.

“I ended up going through the eight rounds of chemo over the span of eight months, and all of them were inpatient, so I spent a lot of time on the sixth floor getting to know everybody, patients and staff alike,” Lance said. “It kind of became my second home.”

The natural reaction for most would likely be a desire to never set foot in such a place ever again after a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

But now, 17 years later, she can’t imagine herself being anywhere else.

“Working back at Vanderbilt on the sixth floor is very much like a familiar experience, but the difference is I have been there on both sides,” Lance said. "Being there as a patient, you get to see the hard stuff, but also the fun stuff that they do for children, especially because it's really hard being a kid in the hospital. I got to see all of that, and I bonded with a lot of my nurses and they made the experience as good as it possibly could be, and that is essentially what made me want to be a nurse. I credit everything to the nurses there from when I was a kid. My goal has always just been to be like them eventually.

“Some of my favorite memories on the sixth floor as a patient definitely had to do with Child Life. They were a huge part of everything. And they involve music therapy and so many different things just to make it a little bit more normal and not quite as sad. My other favorite memory is when my aunt bought me a slingshot monkey. It essentially had very stretchy arms, and my nurses and I would be in the hallway trying to see who could shoot things further with the slingshot monkey. It was probably not the smartest idea at the time, but it made us kind of forget about what was going on… That’s definitely one of my favorite memories.”

Lance and a number of her colleagues will be in attendance when the Predators host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, a night she says she wouldn’t miss for anything.