Preds Fall 7-5 in 'Frustrating' Back-and-Forth Affair with Coyotes

THEY SAID IT

Forsberg Nashville’s defensive lapses:

“I think we're giving up too many free chances, to be honest. They're a good team, but they really didn't earn anything they got, especially not in the first. I thought the second period they came out ready and we did not. We should have been up three or four goals after the first period the way we played, but it was a tight game, 3-2, and I think we were just giving up too many free chances. [Saros] was making some unbelievable saves… He’s the best goalie in the world, but he's not going to stop all of them if we keep playing like that.”

Forsberg on his assessment of the game:

“We're shooting ourselves in the foot. We were playing great in the first… and it was only a one-goal game but later those guys are going to hang around and they're going to be dangerous. Obviously, they’ve got a lot of skill on that side, but like I said, that game could have been put away in the first if we just didn't give them anything.”

Forsberg on the second period:

“I think we did a lot of good things in the first. I think we did a lot of good things in the third. But the second period was just terrible. It's not like it's just average; it's really bad. They came back in the game, they came back on the scoreboard and that turned out to be the determining factor.”

Fabbro on the team’s frustration following the loss:

“We thought we had a good first. They took it to us pretty good in the second. It’s a business of winning, and right now we're losing. It's not good right now. I think everyone in the locker room knows we need to tighten up a couple of things offensively.I know everyone wants to win in here, and it's just not coming around… We’ve got to stick to our game plan through 60, and right now we're not getting a complete 60 out of our team.

O’Reilly on the loss:

“We’re making big mistakes. That's all it is. We’re just finding ways to lose games. It's frustrating; it sucks… I myself tonight was terrible in the faceoff circles; I had opportunities there to make better plays at the right times and didn't. It stinks. We’re just digging ourselves a hole here, which pisses us all off.”

O’Reilly on Nashville losing three straight:

“It just drains the confidence out of us when we play a game, and then we follow up and then find a way to lose another game and then get a chance to respond to come back strong and then it snowballs, and you find a way to lose this game, too. It's frustrating. I wish I had the answers. I don't think anyone does, but it's just something that we’ve got to figure out quickly here.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on his assessment of the game:

“I thought tonight [our problem] was just mistakes. It was a bad change. It was a face-off goal. It was two penalty-killing goals. It's hard to win in this league when you’re giving up that many. I really liked the effort… But we let them back in the game and it was back and forth, and there are some things we can learn from. But it's been a recurring theme.”

UP NEXT

The Predators continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday, when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.