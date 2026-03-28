Preds Conclude Homestand With Loss to Canadiens

Nashville Now Heads to Tampa as Playoff Race Continues

Montreal Canadiens v Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Zach L’Heureux scored the lone Nashville goal as the Predators fell to the Montreal Canadiens by a 4-1 final on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds drop the final game of their homestand to start a back-to-back weekend. 

Montreal outshot Nashville by a 9-2 count in the opening period, and the Predators were unable to solve Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler until the final few minutes of regulation in a game that saw the home team unable to convert through most of the night. 

"I think they were just better than us,” Preds Captain Roman Josi said. “They were faster, especially in the first. Seems like they can really break out well. They got some good faceoffs, but all in all, they were definitely better.”

“I think the urgency level has got to rise,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “For tonight, we didn't execute. When you don't execute against a team like that - that's fast, young and hungry - you're kind of chasing it, and you play slow. We played slow a lot of the night, and therefore it's hard to sustain or get into any zone time and kind of get into our game when you don't execute.”

The Canadiens had a 1-0 advantage after the first period, and they added three more in the second stanza to take a commanding lead into the third. L’Heureux scored late in regulation, but that was as close as the Preds came as they lost their second straight game. 

Now, as they head to Tampa for a date with the Lightning on Sunday evening, the Predators will be eager to regroup and get back to what has made them successful as of late - especially with just nine games to go and the playoff race continuing to tighten. 

“We’ve just got to forget and move on,” Brunette said. “I mean, that's something we've been doing all year. We're still in it. The urgency level has to rise, though… We’ve got to find the urgency. And with those things comes the execution. If you don't execute, you can't play fast. We didn't play fast tonight.”

“Every game is a must win,” Josi said. “It doesn't matter who we play, and we need to get points. There's a lot of things we can learn from tonight and be better tomorrow.”

Notes: 

The Predators dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Saturday night with Ozzy Wiesblatt and Joakim Kemell serving as healthy scratches. 

The Preds will conclude a back-to-back weekend tomorrow evening in Tampa before jetting off to California next week.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Canadiens vs. Preds, March 28

New Contracts In Hand, Svechkov and L'Heureux Excited to Keep Improving With Preds

Preds Official Podcast: Gone Fishing feat. Mike Fisher

Win Streak Concludes as Preds Fall to Devils

GAME DAY: Devils vs. Preds, March 26

Nashville Predators Host Annual Pride Night and Plaza Party on March 26

Preds Ride Five-Goal First Period to Victory Over Sharks

GAME DAY: Sharks vs. Preds, March 24

Predators Sign Fedor Svechkov to Two-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

Forsberg Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Forsberg Leads Preds to Overtime Victory Against Blackhawks

GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, March 22

Stamkos, Annunen Lead Preds to Victory Over Golden Knights

GAME DAY: Golden Knights vs. Preds, March 20

Johansen Announces Retirement, Praises Preds Fans for Love and Support

Preds Return Home to Earn Huge Win Over Kraken

Preds Official Podcast: Catching Up With Joey feat. Ryan Johansen

GAME DAY: Kraken vs. Preds, March 19