Preds Celebrate Craig "Partner" Baugh's 60th Birthday

Beloved Locker Room Attendant Celebrated by Those Across Hockey World and Beyond

IMG_4674
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

To say Craig Baugh is a beloved figure around the National Hockey League would be an understatement.

His infectious personality, his booming voice, his larger-than-life hugs - everything about the man known as “Partner” is a highlight of coming to play a game in Nashville for visiting clubs.

And for those who get to see him on a daily basis? That’s just simply one of the perks of playing or working for the Predators - especially when he has a birthday to celebrate.

Predators players, coaches, staff, alumni and seemingly everyone who found their way inside of Bridgestone Arena on Monday gathered in the Lexus Lounge to honor Baugh and his twin brother, Paul, as they hit year No. 60, a monumental occasion for the brothers who are well known around these parts.

“Partner’s” official title is Locker Room Attendant, but to the Preds, he’s known as the team’s “Laundry Technician” among other monikers.

A fixture in Nashville since the early days of the franchise, Predators Head Equipment Manager Pete Rogers brought Baugh in to work for the Preds, and he’s become as much a part of the organization as anyone ever has.

Anyone Baugh has ever met is greeted with a “Hey, Buddy!” as well as a high-five, a pat on the shoulder or, if they’re lucky, the biggest and best hug they’ve ever received.

Baugh’s story has been well-documented - and a few years ago, when he was diagnosed with cancer, the NHL highlighted Baugh and his journey to remission.

Now a cancer survivor, Baugh’s birthday party was complete with egg rolls, fried rice and strawberry cake - his favorites - as well as surprise presents of reclining easy chairs with logos from Craig’s favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals, and Paul’s favorite, the Chicago Cubs.

“Partner” also received a slew of video messages from current and former NHL players, equipment and training staffs from different teams and even some in minor-league baseball and collegiate athletics, showing the impactful reach he’s had throughout hockey and beyond.

But there’s nowhere he’s more beloved than in Nashville, and that’s just how the Preds like it.

“To me, he means so much, and I think even to the organization, it keeps life in perspective a little bit,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette, who also knew Baugh during his playing days, said. “We go through the ebbs and flows, and to be around a positive influence like Craig every day that always has a smile and is always excited to be around us, he always tells you he loves you, he’s vulnerable in many different ways, and it's a real refresher. The grind of an NHL season in the pressure-packed highs and lows, wins and losses, Craig is always Craig, and we're forever grateful for that.”

