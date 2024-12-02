Preds Celebrate Craig "Partner" Baugh's 60th Birthday

To say Craig Baugh is a beloved figure around the National Hockey League would be an understatement.

His infectious personality, his booming voice, his larger-than-life hugs - everything about the man known as “Partner” is a highlight of coming to play a game in Nashville for visiting clubs.

And for those who get to see him on a daily basis? That’s just simply one of the perks of playing or working for the Predators - especially when he has a birthday to celebrate.

Predators players, coaches, staff, alumni and seemingly everyone who found their way inside of Bridgestone Arena on Monday gathered in the Lexus Lounge to honor Baugh and his twin brother, Paul, as they hit year No. 60, a monumental occasion for the brothers who are well known around these parts.

“Partner’s” official title is Locker Room Attendant, but to the Preds, he’s known as the team’s “Laundry Technician” among other monikers.

A fixture in Nashville since the early days of the franchise, Predators Head Equipment Manager Pete Rogers brought Baugh in to work for the Preds, and he’s become as much a part of the organization as anyone ever has.

Anyone Baugh has ever met is greeted with a “Hey, Buddy!” as well as a high-five, a pat on the shoulder or, if they’re lucky, the biggest and best hug they’ve ever received.

Baugh’s story has been well-documented - and a few years ago, when he was diagnosed with cancer, the NHL highlighted Baugh and his journey to remission.