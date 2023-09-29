Preds Bring NHL Hockey to Clarksville in Sold-Out Gold Star Showcase

Team White took home a 3-2 victory over Team Gold at the Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Nashville Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Thursday.

“It was fun, and a really different experience,” Preds forward Colton Sissons said. “We’ve never really done anything like this. Not many guys have traveled over to Clarksville before. All the fans showed up and were having a good time supporting us, so it was awesome.”

The military-themed contest recognized the arena’s proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporated members of the military in the team's game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales was donated to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

The relationship between the Preds and the Special Operations Warrior Foundation dates back to General Manager Barry Trotz’s tenure as head coach of the team in the early 2000s, when he would bring his teams to Fort Campbell in Kentucky to take part in military drills as a team-building exercise. There, Trotz formed a close relationship with Major General Clay Hutmacher, who commanded the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at the time.

“It’s been a very, very dear friendship to me,” Hutmacher said of his relationship with Trotz. “I have nothing but the deepest respect for Barry as a person and his character, leadership and humility, frankly are inspiring.”

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation was born out of a battlefield promise made in April 1980. During Operation Eagle Claw, eight service members were killed and the remaining service members promised to provide support for the 17 children of the fallen soldiers. Since then, the foundation has grown to provide educational and family support for children of fallen Special Operations personnel and Medal of Honor recipients. They also provide financial assistance to severely wounded or injured Special Operations personnel.

“To have the opportunity to serve our families in such a meaningful and impactful capacity is incredibly satisfying for me,” Hutmacher said. “To have the support of the Nashville Predators in such a meaningful way really means the world to me personally and to our families, and we are forever grateful.”

The Nashville Predators Foundation also hosted an auction during the game benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, featuring signed memorabilia from current and former Preds players. Eight players who did not dress for the game – Roman Josi, Luke Schenn, Tyson Barrie, Filip Forsberg, Gustav Nyquist, Juuse Saros, Ryan O’Reilly and Ryan McDonagh – also took time before the game to visit with various groups around F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville, including the G.O.A.L. and Little Preds youth hockey programs.

Prior to the first puck drop, the crowd observed a moment of silence in recognition of the Gold Star families and the loved ones they have lost. A ceremonial puck drop was then performed by Alicia Sims, the surviving spouse of Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jacob Sims who lost his life in 2017 while assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regimen. Joining Alicia at center ice for the puck drop were the couple’s children, Harper (second grade), Grayson (eighth grade), Gavin (ninth grade), Cheyenne (11th grade) and Marissa, a freshman at Galen College of Nursing.

“The Special Operations Warrior Foundation has made a lasting impact on our lives not only financially but emotionally,” Alicia said. “We would not be where we are today without them.”

Special Operations Warrior Foundation helped to fund preschool and private school for Harper and is now helping with college for Marissa. With the Special Operations Warrior Foundation providing assistance to the Sims family, it has allowed Alicia to not only graduate with her bachelor’s degree in social work but also afforded her the opportunity to pursue her master's degree in social work.

“Over the last six years, Special Operations Warrior Foundation has stuck with us and consistently checks in,” Alicia said. “It's heartwarming knowing they truly have not forgotten.”

In addition to an opportunity for Preds fans to give back to the military community, the Gold Star Showcase was also a chance for fans outside of Nashville to enjoy NHL hockey in a new, state-of-the-art venue. F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15 and remain committed to the mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

“The job that the Predators have done to sell the game of hockey, reaching outside Nashville and seeing the turnout here tonight, has been remarkable,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Going back 25 years to when I was playing here, I never would have thought this would be the case. So, credit to the community for falling in love with the Predators, and credit to the Predators for growing the game outside Nashville.”

To view upcoming programming at F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville, visit myfmbankarena.com.

To learn more about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, visit specialops.org.