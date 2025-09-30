Preds, Bridgestone Arena Reveal New Food Offerings, Renovations for Upcoming Season

When arriving to Bridgestone Arena for a Preds game this season, come hungry. Your taste buds will thank you shortly thereafter.

Always one of the most anticipated days leading into a fresh campaign, the Predators and Delaware North Sportservice unveiled a number of new and reimagined food items on Monday, including snacks and entrees available throughout the building.

Offseason renovations to Bridgestone Arena were also highlighted as anticipation for Opening Night on Oct. 9 continues to build, and fans are sure to be satisfied in more ways than one.

“We’re really lucky that we have such a great ownership group and an executive group that wants to spend the money and wants to be here and wants to keep the Arena one of the best in the world,” Preds Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations and Relations Danny Butler said. “It really is exciting.”

As soon as the 2024-25 season concluded back in April, work began on updating areas in and around the Predators locker room, and those projects are now ready to be enjoyed.

The players’ lounge - a communal space that is essential for a professional hockey team to gather, share a meal and just hang out - is just off the main locker room, and it was doubled in size. What was formerly the training room has now been added to the space of the lounge, and the expansion allowed for a built-in kitchen with plenty of serving areas, seating options and different spaces that simply didn’t exist in the previous iteration.