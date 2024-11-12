Predators to Welcome Back Hockey Hall of Fame Inductees David Poile, Shea Weber at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 23

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 11, 2024) – In honor of their induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame tonight in Toronto, the Nashville Predators will welcome David Poile and Shea Weber back to Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 23 prior to the team’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Poile and Weber will take part in a pregame ceremonial puck drop, and the team’s game presentation will highlight the impact the Hall of Famers have made on the Nashville and Middle Tennessee communities both on and off the ice.

“There is no better way to celebrate our two Hockey Hall of Famers than by giving the best fans in sports the opportunity to welcome them back to Bridgestone Arena as only SMASHVILLE knows how,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “It goes without saying that David Poile is one of, if not the, most important people in the history of hockey in our community. What means the most to us – and everyone around him – is that he is Hall-of-Fame person as well, and his accomplishments as a general manager go beyond the results on the ice. Shea Weber has continued to leave an undeniable impact on our community, not only for how he led the Predators as captain on the ice, but for his dedication to making SMASHVILLE a better place. His partnership with Pekka Rinne in starting the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily, which has raised millions of dollars in funding for cancer research, alone makes him a Hall-of-Famer in our eyes.

“The Hockey Hall of Fame is the highest, most prestigious honor that can be bestowed upon an individual for their contributions to the sport we all love. We are fortunate that both David and Shea spent the most meaningful portion of their remarkable careers with the Predators organization.”

Poile, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder, officially retired from his positions as president of hockey operations and general manager with the Predators on June 30, 2023, and currently serves as a senior advisor for the organization. He spent 41 consecutive seasons as an NHL general manager – more than anyone else in the game’s history – and guided the Predators to 15 playoff trips, including an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. He was named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year in 2017; is a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame; and won 1,533 career games, the most of any GM in League history. Poile joins his father, Norman “Bud” Poile, as an honored member of the Hockey Hall of Fame; the senior Poile was inducted as a builder in 1990.

Weber becomes the first player drafted by the Predators to be inducted as a player into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The 39-year-old former defenseman was selected by Poile in the second round (49th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and went on to spend the first 11 seasons of his career with the Predators, recording 443 points (166g-277a) in 763 games. The recipient of the 2016 Mark Messier Leadership Award, Weber served as captain of the Predators for six campaigns and is third in franchise history in games played, fourth in goals and fifth in points. During his 16-season career with Nashville and Montreal, Weber was named to the NHL All-Star Game seven times and twice was on the NHL’s First All-Star Team at seasons end.

Predators fans can celebrate and honor the two newest members of the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 23 at Bridgestone Arena as single-game tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

