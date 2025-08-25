Predators to Host Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25

Military-Themed Contest Will Recognize Facility’s Close Proximity to Fort Campbell, Incorporate Members of the Military in Game Presentation

gold star showcase recap photo

© Sadie Parker

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (August 25, 2025) - The Nashville Predators will host the Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

“We are extremely proud to be hosting this game for the third time at F&M Bank Arena and to see Predators hockey in Clarksville-Montgomery County," F&M Bank Arena General Manager Kylie Wilkerson said. “This event serves as a thrilling beginning to the 2025-26 NHL season, and we are very honored to be able to utilize the event to assist our military community.”

The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team’s game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the SOWF, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor. To learn more about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, visit specialops.org.

Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com, including tickets in the first row on the glass in select sections that allow access to F&M Bank Arena’s White Claw Lounge. Families enrolled in youth programming at the Ford Ice Centers will receive special ticket offers and discounts.

Tickets for the Predators’ four preseason home games are on sale and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Smashville Loyal re-invents season-ticket memberships into an exclusive loyalty experience featuring tenure-based benefits designed to reward your commitment with all-encompassing experiences that go beyond hockey! Place your initial payment to become Smashville Loyal today. To join now, call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com.

News Feed

Entry-Level Contract In Hand, Martin Excited to Return to Nashville, Pursue NHL Dreams With Preds

Predators Sign Brady Martin to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

NHL Network Ranks Josi, Forsberg Among League's Top Players

Preds Prospect Lee One Step Closer to Making NHL Dreams Come True 

Preds Prospects Put Up Points at World Junior Summer Showcase

Lee Impresses at Summer Showcase Alongside Fellow Preds Prospects

Former Preds Captain Weber Officially Inducted Into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Preds 2025-26 Schedule: Must-See Moments in the Season Ahead

Predators Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule; Home Opener Set for Oct. 9 at Bridgestone Arena

Reid Joins Longtime Friend as First Taste of NHL Life Comes During Preds Development Camp

Hague Ready for Increased Role, Excited to Help Preds Bounce Back

Following Taste of NHL Life, Wood Ready to Compete for Spot With Preds Once More

Perbix Excited to Add Size, Defensive Prowess to Preds

Nashville Predators to Host Part-Time Hiring Fair at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on July 10

Preds Development Camp Concludes With Impressive Future Stars Game

Guest Coaches Teaching, Learning, Soaking Up Opportunity at Preds Development Camp

Cooking Class at Preds Development Camp Just One Element of Well-Rounded Hockey Players

Preds Prospects Give Back Across Nashville During Community Day